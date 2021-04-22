GameSquare Esports Inc. an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that the Gaming Community Network has appointed Christopher Kindt as Chief Marketing Officer and Drew Brunson as VP of Partnerships and Activations at GCN. New hires within GCN are in response to significant contracts that the Company has announced as well as the growing pipeline of commercial opportunities in the esports …

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ” or the “ Company ”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that the Gaming Community Network (“ GCN ”) has appointed Christopher Kindt as Chief Marketing Officer and Drew Brunson as VP of Partnerships and Activations at GCN. New hires within GCN are in response to significant contracts that the Company has announced as well as the growing pipeline of commercial opportunities in the esports market. Chris and Drew are highly experienced professionals, and each brings a unique skillset that management expects to deliver tremendous value and results to our global brands customers.

“GCN is firing on all cylinders as it continues to put up contract wins and build the foundation necessary for ongoing success,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “In the short period of time since acquiring GCN, the team has landed several contracts which are expected to make a meaningful contribution to GameSquare’s consolidated revenue and profitability. Today’s announcement that Chris and Drew have joined the GCN team shows the quality of people we are attracting and the expectations that we have for revenue growth. Our revenue pipeline is significant, and I look forward to sharing more announcements as GCN and Code Red convert their substantial pipelines into meaningful, and profitable, sales.”

Chris Kindt is an accomplished, award-winning marketer and recipient of 9 Cannes Lions with nearly three decades of experience as a partnerships, marketing and communications, and operations professional and has a tremendous network of business contacts at some of the largest companies globally. Chris has also helped to develop and execute some of the most progressive marketing campaigns ranging from Red Bull Stratos to American Express Small Business Saturday to Apple Computer’s “ Think Different ” campaign. As CMO Chris will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities and executing on large activations for global brand customers. His extensive experience and impressive network are already proving valuable as GCN accelerates its organic growth by offering unrivalled ideas and service within the complex business of esports.

Drew Brunson joins GCN from UMG Media, a division of Engine Media Holdings, and Caesar’s Entertainment Corporation where he led the esports practice. He is an experienced esports and marketing professional with a history of increasingly senior roles. Mr. Brunson adds additional bench strength to an already experienced and well-connected team of professionals at GCN. Drew will be responsible for production of industry leading events and activations. He brings considerable experience in production, having played a critical role in the development of Black Fire Innovation, a public-private partnership between UNLV and Caesars Entertainment, which includes an esports arena and state-of-the-art production equipment. As VP Partnerships and Activations of GCN, Drew will be responsible for sourcing significant financial agreements with global brands seeking to connect with the large, and growing, gaming and esports communities in North America as well as liaising with portfolio companies under the GameSquare umbrella in Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America. Prior to joining GCN, Drew held the role of Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at UMG Media and was the Esports Lead at Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“ Code Red ”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Forward-Looking Information

