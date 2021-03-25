GameSquare Esports Inc. an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that the Gaming Community Network has signed an agreement with Van Wagner to provide production and promotional campaign services for a multi-tournament collegiate series. Van Wagner’s Collegiate Services Division is a leading multimedia rights holder focused on sponsorship and media sales for college athletic departments …

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ” or the “ Company ”), an international gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that the Gaming Community Network (“ GCN ”) has signed an agreement with Van Wagner to provide production and promotional campaign services for a multi-tournament collegiate series. Van Wagner’s Collegiate Services Division is a leading multimedia rights holder focused on sponsorship and media sales for college athletic departments and NCAA conferences. There will be three tournaments in 2021 that will include qualifying tournaments for each of Van Wagner’s 10 NCAA conference partners culminating with the top teams from each conference competing for the overall event championship.

“Esports is a form of competition that is highly entertaining and incredibly engaging,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “The opportunity to work with Van Wagner, an industry leader in sports and entertainment, is exciting and speaks to the forward thinking of our clients. Further, this contract is a testament to the quality of professionals at GCN and, in my view, this agreement with an industry leader is clear evidence that GCN can deliver significant revenue by providing world-class service to top companies. I am looking forward to more announcements as GCN converts their substantial pipeline into meaningful sales.”

“We are extremely pleased to partner with GCN to produce these tournaments,” added Mark Donley, Senior Vice President at Van Wagner. “GCN’s reputation for outstanding work is well known and they have a well-connected team of professionals that deliver top-calibre events and promotions. We continue to be bullish on esports as a valuable vertical for our NCAA conference partnerships. This agreement with GCN will allow us to jointly build equity in this series as well as continue our ongoing efforts to create new platforms for our collegiate partners to generate revenue streams and engage its constituents through new mediums. We look forward to working with senior leadership and the entire team at GCN to deliver a top-notch series of esports tournaments for our NCAA conference partners and corporate clients.”

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Esports Ltd. (“ Code Red ”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. The Company’s second acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Van Wagner

Van Wagner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC that creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world’s biggest sporting events. www.vanwagner.com

