Ifrah Law will guide FansUnite in navigating multiple state licenses in 2021, starting with New JerseyFansUnite Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company engaged the services of Ifrah Law PLLC a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy.In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and …

Ifrah Law will guide FansUnite in navigating multiple state licenses in 2021, starting with New Jersey

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company engaged the services of Ifrah Law PLLC (“Ifrah Law”), a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. (“OneComply”) in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy.

In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and casino operators for their sports betting and iGaming solutions, a founding member of Ifrah Law, Jeff Ifrah, will provide counsel to FansUnite on their rapid expansion strategy across the different U.S. jurisdictions beginning with New Jersey.

Jeff is an accomplished lawyer who is nationally ranked by Chambers USA in Gaming & Licensing Law given his reputation for legal excellence as well as his involvement with major prosecutions and lawsuits in the North American iGaming industry. Jeff’s expertise and extensive experience in the U.S. gaming landscape will be integral to FansUnite‘s growth in the U.S. online gambling market as the Company seeks to acquire multiple state licenses in 2021, starting with the gaming license of New Jersey. In addition, Jeff has worked with OneComply on numerous occasions and therefore, his contribution will bolster OneComply’s efforts in streamlining the legal process for FansUnite‘s entry into the U.S.

“Jeff and his team are a great addition to the global legal team that we have assembled to oversee the delivery of FansUnite‘s offerings,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “With a long-standing career as a prominent attorney in gaming law, Jeff will accelerate our expansion into the highly complex U.S. betting and iGaming market.”

“We’re excited to onboard FansUnite at Ifrah Law to help guide their licensing strategy in the U.S. market,” said Jeff Ifrah, Founding Member, Ifrah Law. “We’ve been following FansUnite‘s recent growth and we look forward to working with their team to expand their footprint into the U.S. market.”

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

About Ifrah Law PLLC

Ifrah Law is a full service law firm with a focus on the gaming industry. Ifrah law has represented online gaming clients since the inception of the industry, and now represents many of the largest iGaming companies and industry associations around the world. Ifrah has been at the center of the most important prosecutions and lawsuits in the online gaming industry, and were instrumental in the creation of the legislative and regulatory frameworks for online gaming in Delaware and New Jersey.

Nationally ranked by Chambers USA in Gaming & Licensing Law, Jeff Ifrah and his firm bring decades of experience in betting and wagering law to advise startups in the eSports space, including both real money and skill-based p2p competition sites, on compliance with both state and federal law. Our clients in the sports betting arena include FanDuel, FoxBet, Bet365, Playtech, Unikrn, WorldPay/FIS Global, Genius, and SportRadar.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. ‎

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS : Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎‎‎future outlook and anticipated events such as: the ability of FansUnite to implement their US licensing strategy, the ability of Ifrah Law to assist with implementing FansUnite‘s US licensing strategy; creation of a leading online gaming company, development of State regulations; expansion of FansUnite into the U.S. market; FansUnite‘s ability to ‎fulfill technology needs with its ‎platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; the Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74113