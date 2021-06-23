/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (” FansUnite ” or the ” Company “), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the ” Agreement “) with Stifel GMP and Gravitas Securities (together, the ” Co-Lead Agents “) pursuant to which the Company and the Co-Lead Agents have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering of units of the Company (” Units “) at an offering price of $0.90 per Unit from up to $10 million to up to $21 .7 million (the ” Offering “). If the Agents’ Option (as defined below) is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be up to approximately $25 million .

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a ” Unit Share “) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a ” Warrant “). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a ” Warrant Share “) at a price of $1.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable efforts basis by the Co-Lead Agents in the provinces of British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario (the ” Offering Jurisdictions “).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has granted to the Co-Lead Agents an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering (the ” Agents’ Option “).

The use of proceeds from the Offering is set out in the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the ” Amended and Restated Prospectus “) and includes:

developing additional innovative games under the Askott Games brand;

certifying the Chameleon Software Platform for use in the United Kingdom , as well as expanding the Company’s footprint in the United States ;

entering into new partnerships and increasing brand awareness‎.

The Company will file the Amended and Restated Prospectus today in the Offering Jurisdictions and trading in the common shares of the Company is expected to resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the ” CSE “) once a receipt has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Company has applied to list the Unit Shares and the Warrant Shares on the CSE and will apply to list the additional Unit Shares and the Warrant Shares to be issued under the Amended and Restated Prospectus. There is no established trading market for the Warrants and the Company does not expect a market to develop. A copy of the Amended and Restated Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or by request to Stifel GMP at syndprospectus@stifel.com or to Gravitas Securities. at syndication@gravitassecurities.com . The Offering is subject to certain customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE and the issuance of a receipt for the Company’s final prospectus by each of the securities commissions of the Offering Jurisdictions.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities ‎Act of 1933, as amended (the ” U.S. Securities Act “), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be ‎offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, a person in the United States or a “U.S. person” (as ‎such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable ‎exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or ‎the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which ‎such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.‎

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions regarding the terms, timing and potential completion of the Offering, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, including but not limited to: developing additional innovative games under the Askott Games brand;‎ certifying the Chameleon Software Platform for use in the United Kingdom , as well as expanding the ‎Company’s footprint in the United States;‎ launching and marketing of a new business-to-consumer brand; and entering into new partnerships and increasing brand awareness‎.‎ Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

