FansUnite Entertainment Inc. today announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol of FUNFF. The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. upgraded to the OTCQX from …

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) today announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol of FUNFF. The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

As a result of the upgrade to trade on the OTCQX, shares of FansUnite common shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB. FansUnite common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol FANS.

The OTCQX® Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade FUNFF. The OTCQX® Best Market is OTC Markets Group’s premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎future outlook and anticipated events such as:; ‎increased visibility and exposure resulting from trading on the OTCQX; ‎growth of the Company’s base of US and international investors;‎ the ‎Company’s unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87350