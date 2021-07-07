Emerging Markets Report: Catching Up with KWESST

It’s been a little while since we covered KWESST Micro Systems Inc. which develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. And while we’ve not covered them for a few months in the pages of the they certainly have had enough going on to bring you an update. Let’s do that now …

It’s been a little while since we covered KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

And while we’ve not covered them for a few months in the pages of the Emerging Markets Report , they certainly have had enough going on to bring you an update.

Let’s do that now with a few select highlights.

KWESST Releases Video and Photos Of TASCS IFM For 81 mm Mortar in U.S. Military Exercises

There’s a reason we chose this one first. Take a look at this video . In it, you’ll see the Company’s TASCS IFM system fitted on the 81 mm mortar and firing at a range of 2,600 metres. With TASCS IFM, the mortar team is able to acquire targets in 15 seconds compared to the traditional 15 minutes , and engage targets with unprecedented accuracy.

KWESST Announces U.S. Patent Award for Phantom(TM), Qualifies for Government Programs

In April, the Company announced the award of U.S. patent 10,969,467 B1 for Programmable Multi-Waveform RF Generator for Use as Battlefield Decoy . This patent is one of the core technologies of the Company’s Phantom TM electronic decoy, as described in the press releases of October 5th and December 30th, 2020.

In conjunction with the patent award, the Company confirmed that the Phantom TM system has just been selected in defense and innovation programs for evaluation, including a U.S. Special Operations Command program, and has been prequalified for government funding.

KWESST Appoints Middle East Representative for UAE

In late May KWESST announced the appointment of Bin Hilal Enterprises, LLC (“BHE”) as its representative in the key Middle East market of the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). KWESST also featured its products at the signature IDEX defense show in Abu Dhabi in February 2021 and received many expressions of interest from end-users and prospective industry partners in the UAE and throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”).

And last but least and most recently…

KWESST to Hold First Live Demo of Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced that it will hold the first ever live demonstration of its Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system. The demonstration will be held in the Whistler, British Columbia area in the afternoon of July 9 th , 2021. In attendance for KWESST will be the Company’s Executive Chairman David Luxton and the C.E.O. Jeff MacLeod.

The LEC system is the world’s first cartridge-based non-lethal firing system with universal application across four market segments that currently use a variety of dated “non-lethal” or “less-lethal” solutions. These segments are (i) public order (riots and control of dangerous subjects), (ii) military and law enforcement training (realistic force-on-force training), (iii) personal defense (home, car, boat, RV, camping, hiking), and (iv) high-action gaming.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $325,000 by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. for various marketing services including this report.

