Tracker Ventures Corp. announced that Contakt LLC a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the sixth episode of the “Contakt World: Truth in Health” podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcastsListen Now Here”Many people are unaware of the physical and mental consequences a viral infection can have on the body, if it is avoided and not …

Tracker Ventures Corp. (“Tracker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) announced that Contakt LLC (“Contakt World”), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the sixth episode of the “Contakt World: Truth in Health” podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts

Listen Now Here

“Many people are unaware of the physical and mental consequences a viral infection can have on the body, if it is avoided and not properly taken care of,” said Deepti Pahwa, Chief Innovation Officer of Contakt World and co-host of the podcast. “The first half of this episode highlights Kemoy Campbell who watched his long-distance running career end right before his eyes due to a viral infection and his advice to athletes on how to take care of themselves during the pandemic.”

“The second part of our episode highlights the constant information and misinformation surrounding the pandemic that clouds our social media channels and plays a significant impact on people’s knowledge about public health,” said Justin Beck, Founder and CEO of Contakt World. “This is a major issue in today’s society that needs to be addressed, and we were honored to discuss this topic with Dr. Seema Yasmin, pinpointing how to restore trust from past and current instances of medical racism and how to be mindful of the information we choose to share on our individual platforms.”

A description of the sixth episode can be found below.

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” Podcast

Episode 6: Likes, Clicks, Faves vs Saving Lives

“Who’s right? And furthermore, who decides what is right? It’s the fundamental question of our times, not only in terms of ethics, but also systems of information. In this age of COVID, misinformation and social media, there’s a lot to contend with. So, how do we navigate it? Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin and Deepti Pahwa, as they speak with Dr. Seema Yasmin, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, poet, medical doctor and author who discusses the direct effects of Facebook on public health. We also hear from Kemoy Campbell, a retired Olympic distance runner from Jamaica, who educates athletes on the importance of heart health, and how to properly listen to your body, especially in the age of COVID. As always, we’ll talk about how to help our local health departments – and encourage innovation and technology integration – all while remaining empathetic, plus keeping an eye toward health equity for all.”

“Contakt World: Truth in Health” is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to this podcast has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World – Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the “Acquisition“) a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker’s shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally – addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World’s first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.contakt.world.

Tracker Ventures Contact

Geoff Balderson

CEO and Director

Direct: 604-602-0001

Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director – 5WPR

contaktPR@5wpr.com

Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President – MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Tracker Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/634505/Contakt-World-Truth-in-Health-Podcast-Unveils-Sixth-Episode–Featuring-In-Depth-Interviews-with-Emmy-Award-Winning-Journalist-Dr-Seema-Yasmin-and-Retired-Olympic-Distance-Runner-Kemoy-Campbell-Entitled-Likes-Clicks-Faves-vs-Saving-Lives