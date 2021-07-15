The Canadian Securities Exchange today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2021, and for the first six months of 2021 . The first half of the year represented the strongest six-month period in the CSE’s history.Operating Statistics● Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.9 billion shares in June, and 30.6 billion in H1 2021);● Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $2.1 billion …

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2021, and for the first six months of 2021 (“H1 2021”). The first half of the year represented the strongest six-month period in the CSE’s history.

Operating Statistics

● Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.9 billion shares in June, and 30.6 billion in H1 2021);

● Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $2.1 billion in June, and $24.4 billion in H1 2021;

● CSE issuers completed 72 financings that raised $258 million in June, and 642 financings that raised $4.8 billion in H1 2021. On a trailing 12-month basis, total capital raised exceeded $6.7 billion;

● There were 16 new listings in June and 99 new listings in H1 2021, bringing total CSE listings to 684; and

● As a result of the growth in listings, and widespread appreciation in valuations, the aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $63.2 billion as at June 30, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

“The first half of 2021 was a record-breaking period for the CSE. We witnessed unprecedented levels of trading and financing activity among our issuers, and our highest-ever growth in new listings,” said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to see such strong investor demand for emerging companies. This promotes strong entrepreneurial activity, which is highly positive for the CSE and for the Canadian economy as a whole.”

“In addition, we are very excited by the announcement last week that Tetra Trust Company has received regulatory approval to be the first Canadian custodian of digital assets. This is an important step in our plan to enable the listing of tokenized securities on the CSE, backed by a clearing and settlement platform that is currently in development. We have an investment in Tetra Trust and look forward to providing our issuers and investors with new opportunities in the digital asset universe.”

What’s On at the CSE: Esports and Psychedelics

Game on! Beginning at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on July 15, 2021, the CSE is presenting Esports in the Capital Markets, a virtual event focused on the rapidly-evolving Esports sector. Panel discussions will focus on what investors can expect in the Esports business in 2021 and 2022, and the impact of legalized sports gambling in Canada. Participating CSE-listed companies include GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET), Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ), Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE: ALPA), FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS), Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM), and ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY). Esports in the Capital Markets is presented in partnership with Amuka Esports and The Dales Report. To register for free, please click here.

The CSE is also participating in PsyTech Summit 2021, an overview of the psychedelics industry taking place on July 19-20, 2021 that features many top researchers and business leaders across the industry. Richard Carleton will speak on a panel titled “Mergers, Funding, and Valuations: Analysis and Prediction in Psychedelic Markets” on July 20. Free virtual admission to the conference is available. For more information, please click here.

Q&A with Richard Carleton

Richard Carleton provided a detailed overview of the CSE’s first half performance, along with other key trends and developments, in an interview that is now available on the Exchange’s website. Please click here to read it.

New Listings in June 2021

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (GET)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW)

The Hash Corporation (REZN)

Greenhawk Resources Inc. (GRHK) – Fundamental Change

Arctic Fox Ventures Inc. (AFX)

Nurosene Health Inc. (MEND)

Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (YUM) – Fundamental Change

SpotLite360 Technologies, Inc. (LITE)

Humble & Fume Inc. (HMBL)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (MILK)

EEE Exploration Corp. (EEE)

S2 Minerals Inc. (STWO)

Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (LEXT)

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Warrants (VSBY.WT.A)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90344