Alpha will continue its work with universities across North America by partnering with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University Alpha Esports Tech Inc. , a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm …

Alpha will continue its work with universities across North America by partnering with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), (“Alpha” or the “Company”), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University, whereby Alpha will provide Esports services for Spartan athletes, Trinity Western University students and the community that supports the Spartan Foundation. As a starting point for this partnership, Spartan Athletics and Alpha will work together to co-market Esports events on the Company’s online platform, GamerzArena, where the Company will provide Esports expertise and event management, and Spartan Athletics will promote the events amongst their athletes and community

“It is very important for us to establish a large presence in our local community, especially with the Vancouver Economic commission stating their desire to make Vancouver an Esports hub,” said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “We feel our previous work with Esports programs in Simon Fraser University, University of British Columbia, and University of Victoria will be key in helping us establish a long term relationship with Spartan Athletics and we look forward to leveraging their large network to further increase our presence with universities and colleges, as well as our user base on GamerzArena.”

“Esports has been on a meteoric rise in popularity so it’s very exciting for Spartan Athletics to be partnered with Alpha this way,” said Jeff Gamache, Director of Trinity Western University Athletics. “While our athletes spend hours training their bodies to be ready for the rigours of university sport, many of them also enjoy playing video games in their downtime and are no less competitive in the virtual arena than they are on the actual court, field, track and ice they compete on every weekend. Esports could be the next area of growth for Spartan Athletics.”

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc – 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

CEO and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/648918/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Announces-Esports-Partnership-with-Spartan-Athletics