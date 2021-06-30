Lucara Releases Annual Sustainability Report

TSX: LUC ) (BSE: LUC ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of their 2020 Sustainability Report, the Company’s ninth consecutive report. The 2020 Sustainability Report outlines Lucara’s work and achievements on best environmental, social and governance practices, including our strong commitment to the health and wellbeing of our workforce and surrounding communities, protecting the environment, and the continued safe and reliable operations at our 100% owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana . Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as mining was deemed an essential service in Botswana , we worked to ensure the health and safety of our workforce and neighbouring communities, while continuing to operate Karowe, and sell our diamonds. Please view PDF version

The report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and has been subject to third-party assurance. As participants of the UN Global Compact, we are committed to implementing, disclosing and promoting its principles of human rights, labour, anti-corruption and environmental responsibility. Lucara is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and complies with the Kimberley Process. The 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the Company’s website at: Link to 2020 Sustainability Report . The Company’s Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act is also available on Lucara’s website at: Link to ESTMA Report .

Eira Thomas, President & CEO commented: “Our 2020 Sustainability report marks the 9th year in Lucara’s sustainability journey, committed to operating our 100% owned Karowe diamond mine safely and reliably, focused on protecting the environment and maximizing local employment and social benefits within our communities of interest. 2020 was an unprecedented and challenging year around the world and Lucara worked quickly to implement a crisis management plan in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping our workforce safe. This report highlights how innovation, collaboration, increased health, safety and wellness measures, operational excellence and strong engagement with both internal and external stakeholders all contributed to the continued successful operation of Karowe, and Clara, our web based digital sales platform.”

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

