IIROC Trading Halt – MDL
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Medallion Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: MDL All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 2:54 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory …
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
