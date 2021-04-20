Renforth Resources Inc. is pleased to inform shareholders that the Spring 2021 drill program on the Surimeau District Property, southwest of Malartic, Quebec, has concluded with 3456m drilled in 15 holes over 2.2 kms strike of the Victoria West TargetVisual results from this program are significant, confirming that the Victoria West mineralization is mirroring a regional east-west elongated magnetic anomaly and a …

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that the Spring 2021 drill program on the Surimeau District Property, southwest of Malartic, Quebec, has concluded with 3456m drilled in 15 holes over 2.2 kms strike of the Victoria West Target

Visual results from this program are significant, confirming that the Victoria West mineralization is mirroring a regional east-west elongated magnetic anomaly and a strong EM conductor embedded within a Pontiac Group sedimentary/ultramafic unit. Within this package, a series of ultramafic komatiitic flows are intercalated with sedimentary graphitic mudstone and quartzite strata. Visually, the most base metal-rich zones are within the graphitic mudstones, which are up to tens of meters thick. These have local zones of disseminated copper, nickel and zinc mineralization in a continuous litho-tectonic unit that occurs on both the north and south sides of the ultramafic strata, in every hole drilled along the entire 2.2km strike length. Multiple base-metal-enriched sections, each up to several metres in core length occur from surface up to a vertical depth of 200m in these holes. Pyrrhotite with visible pentlandite inclusions are observed replacing pyritic nodules within the mudstones, along with sphalerite in bands and disseminations, and chalcopyrite along fractures.

In planning this drill program Renforth relied upon a high-resolution helicopter borne geophysical survey flown by the Quebec government in 2012 with 100m line spacing flown at 40m elevation and compiled data from historic exploration programs during the period 1940- 1980. This work included trenching of surface expressions of the surface mineralization and shallow drilling of EM targets from multiple historic VLF and mag surface geophysical surveys. All of which was correlated with Renforth’s 2020 summer prospecting results and the 194m of drilling in 3 holes from fall 2020 (see Renforth press release of March 31st 2021).

This survey has been proven, in this drill program, to accurately measure the pyrrhotite rich sedimentary and ultramafic associated mineralization in the geophysical anomaly at Victoria West, over the 2.2 kms strike which was drilled. There remains 4km of the anomaly to be drilled to the west and 12kms to the east, with the Colonie Target at the eastern end of the anomaly.

Samples have been selected from the core and will be submitted for assay as soon as they are split, bagged and tagged. In addition to this, additional sampling of core was carried out on Renforth’s other project, Parbec in order to constrain gold intervals which have been reported on from the 2020 drill program, but which were not constrained, requiring additional sampling. All assay results will be reported on when received. It is anticipated that sample processing will conclude this week.

Renforth invites those who would like to learn more about our Surimeau District Property to join us for the “Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in Quebec” conference on April 22nd 2021 at 11am. This free event, co-sponsored by the Province of Quebec, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory, is held online with registration required via this link “Click here to Register“

Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129) and Martin Demers P.Geo (OGQ #770), are “qualified persons” pursuant to NI 43-101, have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth’s wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

