Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has become an official Enterprise Member of the NFL Alumni Association.

As an Enterprise Member of The NFL Alumni Association (the “NFLAA“), Lobe is able to engage with those who built the NFLAA brand, and who’s clients and customers readily recognize their charitable work.

Mr. Bart Oates, Esq., three time Superbowl champion and President of the NFLAA, is a member of Company’s Advisory Board, as announced by the Company on March 3, 2021. The Company’s focus on mental health issues includes mild traumatic brain injury and PTSD, which can be prevalent in contact sports.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “As an Enterprise Member of the NFL Alumni Association, we look forward to supporting their organization and working with the team and their advisors helping to identify more efficient ways of identifying players at risk of or battling various mental health challenges, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD.”

“We are privileged to have Lobe join our enterprise program to help us “Care For Our Own”. Their scientific focus on developing therapies and devices to combat mental health diseases is very compelling to our members and we look forward to being a part of their scientific developments,” said Bart Oates Esq., President of the NFL Alumni Association and Member of Lobe’s Advisory Board.

NFLAA is a non-profit organization founded in 1967 that is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. It offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring For Kids” programs where player alumni give back to their local communities by raising funds for youth and veteran related charities through 35 regional chapters.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

