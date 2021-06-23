Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 91st nationwide.

The latest dispensary, located in Winter Park , supports Trulieve’s goal of ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on. The dispensary expands access throughout Central Florida , joining four locations throughout nearby Orlando .

In honor of Trulieve’s 85th Florida dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Winter Park Grand Opening

WHERE : 6840 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

WHEN : Thursday, June 24, 2021 , at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 85 dispensaries in Florida .

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve’s entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve’s website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and to ensure the highest level of safety of our patients and staff. Per current CDC guidelines, we continue to encourage social distancing and the use of plexiglass shields. We encourage unvaccinated patients to also adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask in our stores.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF .

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

