Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2021 financial results.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-855-669-9657, conference ID: 10161240. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until November 22, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and enter the encore code 10161240.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1505328&tp_key=c942a0f4fe

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. Learn more at: www.trulieve.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-november-15-2021-301398988.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.