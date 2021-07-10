TransCanna Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms has entered into a Producer-Distributor Agreement with Green Rocket Design and Technology LLC to facilitate the brand’s rapid expansion into the Southern California cannabis retail market.Lyfted Farms’ products are currently sold in 100 retail locations throughout California, but the Company has yet to maximize its …

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms has entered into a Producer-Distributor Agreement with Green Rocket Design and Technology LLC (“Green Rocket”) to facilitate the brand’s rapid expansion into the Southern California cannabis retail market.

Lyfted Farms’ products are currently sold in 100 retail locations throughout California, but the Company has yet to maximize its distribution potential in the massive Southern California market, including the most populous and cannabis-friendly cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

“Prior to growing our cultivation capacity this year, we were not equipped to meet and serve market demand in Southern California,” said Bob Blink, CEO for TransCanna. “But now with cultivation already underway at our new facility, four additional cultivation rooms scheduled to come online next month, and our largest harvest ever expected this fall, the time has come to set our sights on SoCal.”

To facilitate rapid Southern California expansion, Lyfted Farms has entered a multi-year, renewable Producer-Distributor Agreement with Green Rocket, which has demonstrated expertise in efficient, large scale cannabis distribution. Green Rocket will help fulfill Lyfted’s largest SoCal accounts, including the Cookies retail chain, in addition to landing new accounts.

The Agreement grants Green Rocket the right to distribute Lyfted Farms cannabis flower and concentrates throughout the State of California with a primary focus on Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and surrounding areas.

This strategic partnership will allow for rapid growth of the Lyfted Farms brand in Southern California as cultivation capacity at scale comes online at the Company’s Daly Ave facility.

“I am so excited to finally get our flower into the hands of consumers in SoCal,” said Mr. Blink. “Our proprietary genetics offer a superior cannabis experience in taste and flavor and it’s been a lifelong dream to have Lyfted Farms’ products enjoyed across the entire State on a massive scale.”

California continues to be the largest cannabis market in the United States, with $4.4 billion in sales in 2020, up 57% from the year prior.

“The Company also announces that it will be granting an aggregate of 2,248,334 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $1.00. The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.”



About Green Rocket

Green Rocket Design and Technology Corp, LLC is a privately held distribution, logistics and supply chain company headquartered in Long Beach, California. With roots in corporate large-scale liquor distribution, Green Rocket leverages strategic data and metrics to serve retailers and wholesalers efficiently and at scale.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Modesto, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

