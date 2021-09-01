TransCanna is pleased to announce that it is launching a vegetative room in its multipurpose Daly facility in Modesto, California today. The new room will increase cultivation yield, quality, and efficiency by a factor of up to 25%.The new 2,500 square foot, nature-mimicking vegetative room is designed to be an integral part of the overall cultivation process that will drive efficiencies and enhance quality in a …

TransCanna (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is launching a vegetative room in its multipurpose Daly facility in Modesto, California today. The new room will increase cultivation yield, quality, and efficiency by a factor of up to 25%.

The new 2,500 square foot, nature-mimicking vegetative room is designed to be an integral part of the overall cultivation process that will drive efficiencies and enhance quality in a reliable, repeatable system. The new room mimics the springtime sunlight spectrum to gently raise clones into flowering-ready plants. It was sized to support all cultivation rooms within the facility, leveraging an “assembly line” production model wherein all plants move through a nursery, the vegetative room, and then ultimately their own cultivation flowering rooms.

“The expected 25% improvement in total cultivation capacity, along with the higher quality results in bud structure and flavor profile, are critical in driving the consumer experience forward,” notes TransCanna CEO Bob Blink. “Our customers seek out our brand because they know we will always put the finest genetics into the best processes. Fire in equals fire out.”

The ability to “veg” or prepare clones to meet their flowering phase outside of the normal flowering rooms reduces the total cycle time required within the flowering rooms by up to 21 days. The reduction in cycle times of the flowering rooms increases productivity via harvest timing, allowing 5 harvests per cultivation room per year instead of 4.

The new room was completed last week, with 1,200 plants going in today.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

