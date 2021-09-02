THC-Infused Soft Lozenges Launching Exclusively at Apothecarium New Jersey Locations Immediately

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the East Coast launch of its premium edibles brand Valhalla Confections. The THC-infused soft lozenges (the “soft lozenges”) are exclusively available at the Company’s two New Jersey Apothecarium dispensaries located in Maplewood and Phillipsburg .

Valhalla’s soft lozenges gained popularity on the West Coast as one of the first precisely dosed ingestible products on the market. The lozenges are gluten-free and formulated with THC oil, terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver precise, discreet and convenient cannabis experiences. At launch, New Jersey medical patients will have access to three of the brand’s most popular flavors: Blue Raspberry, Sour Watermelon and Sweet Orange. Each package contains 35 lozenges, providing 10mg of THC per lozenge.

” Valhalla has developed a strong consumer following in California and we are thrilled to officially launch this exciting new form factor in New Jersey ,” said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “As we continue to build scale in our East Coast markets, I look forward to introducing additional product lines and categories that provide patients and adult-use consumers with desirable, high-quality products.”

“Valhalla Confections aim to provide consumers with delicious and accessible small-batch products that are precisely dosed and consistent,” said Ryan McWilliams , Executive Vice President at TerrAscend. “The East Coast launch of Valhalla’s THC-infused soft lozenges reflects TerrAscend’s dedication to developing and introducing world-class offerings that cater to the evolving needs of their diverse consumer base.”

To celebrate the brand launch, Valhalla team members will be on-site at both Apothecarium New Jersey locations today to educate and guide patients on safe use. For more information on Valhalla products in New Jersey , please visit https://apothecariumnj.com/ .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc.

For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

