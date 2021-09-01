– Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its subsidiary company Resurgent Biosciences, Inc.’s patent application titled, “Cannabis Based Moist Snuff.” This patent covers both the product delivery format and the process for creating a moist snuff from cannabis plants.

Cannabis-based snuff products present an opportunity to commercialize a new cannabis product form factor in a delivery format that already has proven appeal to consumers in the multi-billion-dollar tobacco industry, in which moist snuff is the highest selling smokeless product category. The patented process will allow Resurgent Biosciences and its license holders to monetize future cannabis snuff products and brands through the creation of new revenue stream opportunities in both the retail and wholesale sales channels.

“The receipt of this patent highlights the quality and strength of innovation from our team at Resurgent Biosciences, and is consistent with our long-term strategy to develop meaningful, protectable intellectual property and simultaneously disrupt the tobacco industry with safer, cannabis-based alternatives,” said Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley , M.D. “We believe cannabis snuff products could have wide appeal to consumers in the future, and we look forward to partnering with organizations who recognize the substantial value these innovations and future generation of products could represent.”

Resurgent’s patented process will enable the creation of cannabis moist snuff products that will offer consumers a quicker rate of onset and bioavailability than ingested edible products, but at a slower rate of onset than smoking or vaping cannabis. The moist snuff products can be developed with or without various cannabinoids and be created with varying levels of THC, CBD, CBN, and customizable terpene profiles to create varying effects and outcomes for adult-use consumers and medical patients. To learn more about Resurgent Biosciences, please visit https://goodnessgrowth.com/resurgent-biosciences .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company’s operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

