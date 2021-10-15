Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of Kings & Queens TM a new cannabis brand featuring a line of cannabis concentrates including live and cured resin badder, budder, sugar, and sauce some of the most popular types of concentrates.

The launch follows a soft debut of Kings & Queens on October 1 , where an initial 330 one-gram units of concentrate sold out in a single day. The line will be expanded next month to include concentrate ‘diamonds’, which one of the most highly sought-after concentrate products.

The new Kings & Queens brand officially launches today in Maryland and features high-THC live and cured resin concentrates, which are potent, terpene-rich extracts that capture a pure flavor and cannabinoid profile. Live resin is sourced straight from a fresh plant and frozen for processing, capturing all the terpenoids and cannabinoids at their freshest points.

The Company uses a high efficiency grow and processing operation in the production of Kings & Queens concentrates, allowing it to offer these products at competitive price points nearly 20 percent lower than current average prices for concentrate products in Maryland .

“We’re excited to bring this new line of concentrates to our patients in Maryland , and soon to other markets across the country,” said Harris Rabin , Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. “Produced from our premium strains at the peak of freshness, Kings & Queens will offer concentrates that create optimal effects and loud aromas and tastes. Kings & Queens is unmatched in quality because of the care we take in every step of the process. From growing our very own full-bud flower right here in Maryland to our unique clean cold processing methodology to our in-house and third-party testing protocol.”

An official brand launch in Maryland will take place over two days, with special events at wholesale partner ReLeaf dispensary in Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second launch event will be held at the Company’s own Green Goods dispensary location in Frederick on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Each event will feature Kings & Queens product accessories and have experts on hand to give medical cannabis patients a chance to learn more about the live extraction process used to produce these concentrates and the various products’ unique benefits.

Following the launch, Kings & Queens products will roll out to dispensary locations across Maryland . Ultimately, additional strains and new product formats will be added among the 7,000 units expected to be released per month to Maryland dispensaries. The Kings & Queens brand will launch next in Arizona in the coming months.

