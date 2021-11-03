10mg THC-infused beverage and Deep Space XPRESS gummies deliver new flavours and innovation to meet growing consumer demand for higher potency products.

Canopy Growth Corporation (” Canopy Growth ” or ” the Company “) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced two new product offerings from its Deep Space brand – Limon Splashdown, a lemon-lime flavour that extends the existing 10mg THC-infused beverage offering, and Deep Space XPRESS, the company’s first single 10mg THC gummy offering in Canada .

Limon Splashdown, the new 10mg THC-infused lemon-lime beverage from Deep Space is an addition to the brand’s original cola flavour, appealing to adult consumers who are seeking a citrus soda flavour. 10mg THC beverages account for 45 per cent of total infused-beverage sales 1 in Canada , and Deep Space original cola is currently a top 5 overall infused-beverage SKU in the Canadian recreational cannabis market 2 .

The cannabis-infused gummy market continues to grow, accounting for more than 71 per cent of all edibles purchased in North America , 3 and Canopy Growth continues to focus on innovation within the category. Deep Space XPRESS marks Canopy’s first single 10mg THC-infused gummy in the Canadian market, offering maximum legal potency per gummy. Deep Space XPRESS will be available in both the original Deep Space cola and Limon Splashdown flavours, designed deliberately to match the popular beverage flavours, in a new gummy format.

“Since its launch in 2020, Deep Space has quickly become a beloved beverage brand. We are excited to introduce additional flavours and formats that deliver the potency and pucker power that Deep Space is known for,” said Tara Rozalowsky , Vice President, Beverages and Edibles. “We are proud to launch our first ever 10mg Deep Space XPRESS gummies in Canada , which uniquely positions Canopy to capture market share as consumers look for products that deliver on both great taste and desired effect.”

The addition of these new Deep Space product innovations build on Canopy’s rapidly growing roster of beverage and edible brands including Tweed Iced Tea and Tweed Fizz, Quatreau, Ace Valley gummies, and Twd. gummies.

Deep Space Limon Splashdown and Deep Space XPRESS will be available for purchase nationally via legal recreational cannabis retail locations and e-commerce channels.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

