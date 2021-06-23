Better Plant Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it has added five 355mL cold-pressed juices and two 60mL juice shots under the Jusu brand. With this new product launch, Jusu now has a total of 14 cold-pressed juices based on proprietary blends available for sale”The new additions round out our portfolio of juices so we can meet different needs and preferences. We’ve got our super-green vegetable-only juices, …

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has added five 355mL cold-pressed juices and two 60mL juice shots under the Jusu brand. With this new product launch, Jusu now has a total of 14 cold-pressed juices based on proprietary blends available for sale

“The new additions round out our portfolio of juices so we can meet different needs and preferences. We’ve got our super-green vegetable-only juices, lighter, fruit-based green juices, root juices, lemonades, and now we’ve got more exciting fruit flavours and shots”, says Ashleen Montgomery, Director of Research and Development at Better Plant. “As always, our juice is cold-pressed and pasteurized using HPP. This allows us to ensure food safety without the use of preservatives or heat while maintaining the nutritional quality of the juices.”

The juices are sold individually or as part of a 1, 3 or 5-day cleanse, and have a 60-day shelf life.

The growth of the cold-pressed juice market is driven by growing dietary and health concerns, and a rising number of people skipping breakfast and looking for an on-the-go alternative which gives them nutritional benefits.

The global cold pressed juice market is predicted to grow to $4.65 billion between 2020 and 2028, largely driven by a rising health consciousness among millennials, according to a report by Market Research Future.

The juices will be available for purchase at the Jusu Bar location in Cadboro Bay, Victoria, British Columbia and through Jusu’s direct-to-consumer platform and are available for wholesale purchases throughout Canada.

The new flavours are:

Mustang Cel-y: celery and lemon juice

Shake it Off: clementine, grapefruit and orange juice

Purple Rain: apple, blueberry, cranberry, lime and fresh mint juice

Strawberry Fields: apple, strawberry, lemon and fresh mint juice

La Bamba: green apple, pineapple, cucumber, lemon and fresh mint juice

Highway to Well: orange, ginger, lemon and cayenne pepper

Genie in a Bottle: ginger, lemon and turmeric

The launch of the new juices will be supported by various marketing campaigns targeted at increasing direct-to-consumer sales.

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite.

For more information or to purchase Jusu juices, visit jusubar.com, or follow @jusubars, @jusubarvictoria and @jusubarcalgary on Instagram.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Sales Inquiries:

Amber Allen, Head of Sales

amber@betterplantsciences.com

604-808-8118

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

