Better Plant Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Caroline MacGillivray, Executive Director and Founder of Beauty Night Society, to raise funds for Beauty Night’s virtual counselling program. Beauty Night Society is a Vancouver-based organization that in 20 years has given more than 85,000 makeovers to women who live in poverty on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Better Plant will donate 40% …

Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Caroline MacGillivray, Executive Director and Founder of Beauty Night Society, to raise funds for Beauty Night’s virtual counselling program. Beauty Night Society is a Vancouver-based organization that in 20 years has given more than 85,000 makeovers to women who live in poverty on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Better Plant will donate 40% of proceeds from its limited-edition Urban Juve Asana Body & Massage Oil to pay for Beauty Night Society’s online healing circle appointments led by a counsellor, support worker and healer

“What we offer is important as there has been an increase in overdoses and domestic violence since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Caroline MacGillivray. “The past 18 months have highlighted the importance of connection, community and support for mental health. We are excited about this collaboration with Urban Juve! Every dollar counts. I am so grateful to be the charity of choice and to raise money for the self-esteem-building work we do through Beauty Night Society. We can’t wait until we can offer in-person programming (in addition to our online counselling, life skills, meditation, journaling and DIY beauty treatments) to let the women we work with enjoy the ayurvedic benefits of the oil & healthy touch!”

Once in-person programming resumes, Urban Juve plans to continue support of Beauty Night Society through product donations, sponsored events, and social media campaigns.

“We are supportive of the stated values of Beauty Night Society that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and that regardless of socio-economic status, no one deserves to be invisible and isolated from the community,” says Better Plant CEO Penny White. “Better Plant is eager to continue to provide resources to help Beauty Night Society in its mission to build self esteem and change the lives of women and youth living in poverty.”

Asana Body & Massage Oil features Urban Juve’s Proprietary Sativa Root Extract and is formulated with nourishing oils such as Avocado Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, and Ginger Root Oil. As an ingredient in massage products, avocado oil helps skin appear smoother and firmer all over, while ginger oil replenishes the skin’s moisture barrier, promotes elasticity, and helps even tone. Asana Body & Massage Oil comes in a glass bottle with a 100% recyclable pump and cap and is available for purchase Canada-wide at urbanjuve.com with 40% of proceeds going directly to Beauty Night Society.

For more information on how to support Beauty Night Society, visit http://beautynight.org/how-you-can-help

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses for delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care as well as plant-based all-natural home cleaning products. Better Plant’s products are sold wholesale to retailers, grocers, restaurants and cleaning companies in Canada. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant’s mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated and has a large ownership interest in NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees in Canada and the US and is developing drugs using psychedelic mushrooms to treat obesity.

For more information or to purchase Jusu juices, visit jusubar.com, or follow @jusubars, @jusubarvictoria and @jusubarcalgary on Instagram.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Sales Inquiries:

Amber Allen, Head of Sales

amber@betterplantsciences.com

604-808-8118

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Better Plant Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653654/Better-Plant-Collaborates-With-Beauty-Night-Society-With-Limited-Edition-Asana-Body-Massage-Oil