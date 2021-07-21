Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its symbol “AYUR”. In …

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or ” Ayurcann “), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (” OTC “) in New York. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“ CSE ”) under its symbol “AYUR”. In addition, the Company is working to secure DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company (” DTC “) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

The OTC operates the world’s largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to trade through the broker of their choice more easily.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented , “Ayurcann is excited to provide US institutional and retail investors this opportunity to join our journey through the OTCQB.” Mr. Sudman continued , “We love our Canadian roots, but our plans and visions include being traded in the largest economy on the planet and demonstrate our investment capabilities in manufacturing quality cannabis derivates at an affordable price while maintaining healthy operating margins.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman and CEO

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322. Ext 301

Email: igal@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.



