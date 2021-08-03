NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority-owned Colombian …

Believed to be the first commercial export of psychoactive THC cannabis extract from Colombia to Peru.

This marks Avicanna’s initial entrance into the emerging Peruvian cannabis market where the potential market opportunities also include its cosmetic, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products.

Avicanna Inc. (” Avicanna ” or the ” Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that, through its majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“ SMGH ”), it has completed its first commercial export into Peru of high concentration THC, full spectrum psychoactive cannabis crude oil, marketed under Avicanna’s Aureus™ brand, to Peru.

Lucas Nosiglia, President of Avicanna LATAM S.A.S., commented: “We are pleased to enter the growing Peruvian market and integrate Peru into our rapidly advancing supply chain and commercial platform. We see Peru’s legislation and business opportunities related to cannabinoids-based API, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceutical products progressing rapidly, and we believe that we are in a great position to reinforce our leadership position in the region and establish long term relationships.”

To the knowledge of the Company, it carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Aureus ™

Avicanna’s supply chain business units are based out of Santa Marta, Colombia and are primarily dedicated to providing consistent source of cannabinoid raw materials for Avicanna’s current commercial products and pharmaceutical pipeline for the global marketplace.

Additionally, under the Aureus™ brand, standardized cannabis extracts and feminized seeds are made available to cultivation, cosmetic and pharmaceutical partners around the world. Aureus branded products are cultivated, extracted, and manufactured by Avicanna’s subsidiaries in Colombia where they benefit from optimal environmental conditions to produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients economically and sustainably and include a range of extracts of CBD, THC and rare cannabinoids such as CBG. Avicanna’s supply chain business also benefits from federally regulated legislation in Colombia where the company is well positioned to be a global supplier of the less competitive psychoactive extracts including CBD and THC crude oil to meet the growing global demand.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nationwide across Canada in medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart, and in adult use channels through provincial retailers. RHO Phyto is the first medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data; and,

Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of functional CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products currently available nationwide across Canada in medical channels in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart, in adult use channels through provincial retailers in Canada and nation-wide across Colombia.

With ongoing clinical studies on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

