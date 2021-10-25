Life Science News Investing News
TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate gavo-cel in combination with Opdivo® and Yervoy® in its planned Phase 2 clinical trial in treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. The primary objective of the ...

TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to evaluate gavo-cel in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) and Yervoy® (ipilimumab) in its planned Phase 2 clinical trial in treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. The primary objective of the Phase 2 trial is to evaluate the efficacy of gavo-cel in patients with unresectable, metastatic or recurrent mesothelin-expressing cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleuralperitoneal mesothelioma (MPM) and cholangiocarcinoma. TCR 2 is sponsoring the Phase 2 trial.

"We are very pleased to establish a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for our Phase 2 clinical trial as this enables us to evaluate the potential synergy between gavo-cel and immune checkpoint inhibitors," said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR 2 Therapeutics. "The new standard of care established by Opdivo in difficult-to-treat diseases is important for cancer patients around the world, including the recent approval of the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. We look forward to determining whether gavo-cel can provide additional clinical benefit to these patients."

The planned Phase 2 clinical trial will evaluate the antitumor activity and better characterize the safety of gavo-cel at the selected recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). Patients will receive gavo-cel at the RP2D and will be enrolled according to their cancer diagnosis to four distinct cohorts: NSCLC, ovarian cancer, MPM and cholangiocarcinoma. Patients with NSCLC, ovarian cancer, or cholangiocarcinoma will receive the combination of gavo-cel and Opdivo . Patients with MPM will be treated in three cohorts: the first will administer gavo-cel as a single agent, the second will treat patients with both gavo-cel and Opdivo , and the third will treat patients with gavo-cel, Opdivo and Yervoy .

Opdivo® and Yervoy® are trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About TCR 2 Therapeutics

TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC ® -T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR 2 , please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel, timing for interim updates for the gavo-cel and TC-110 clinical trials, expectations regarding manufacturing plans and capabilities, future clinical development and commercialization plans, the development of the Company's TRuC-T cells, their potential characteristics, applications and clinical utility, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company's TRuC-T cell platform.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR 2 's ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, including TCR 2 's ability to secure additional manufacturing facilities; whether TCR 2 's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR 2 's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on TCR 2 's ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR 2 's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR 2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR 2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:
Carl Mauch
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications (617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY Biotech Investing

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for Relapsed or Refractory DLBCL, PMBCL and FL3B

Recommendation for approval based on results from TRANSCEND NHL 001, the largest pivotal trial of patients with large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies, and TRANSCEND WORLD

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU).

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake

A picture containing text, food, dessertDescription automatically generated

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

Keep reading... Show less
Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Top 5 Life Science ETFs (Updated January 2022)

Taking a position in a life science-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to biotech and pharma companies while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

Life science ETFs achieve this diversification by tracking a basket of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks in the healthcare sector under one umbrella. ETF managers often narrow down the focus of the ETFs even further to follow a specific aspect of the market, and they typically adjust the weight of its holdings to match movements in the industry and give investors the best possible returns.

There are many options when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing life science ETFs over the past year.

Keep reading... Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

  • 2022 Revenue will include sales of VINIA® and Cannabis, both with high gross margins
  • Major investments in the BioFarming platform and Intellectual property
  • New patent application covers a 700% increase in Bioreactor production output

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that following the successful over-delivery of revenue targets versus guidance provided in 2021, the Company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between USD $5M-$7M, representing a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021. The range in guidance is due to two primary determinants; the speed in which the biological technology transfer to its new 20 Tonyear facility is completed, and regulatory timelines influencing the conversion of the existing 2 Tonsyear facility from VINIA to the production of Cannabis.

The Company is also projecting to achieve break-even cash flow in 2023, when the business reaches its first scaling point. For 2022, BioHarvest plans to continue to invest heavily in R&D (as a percentage of total revenue) and in the building of manufacturing capacity for its Cannabis vertical in Israel and abroad.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Announces Partial Clinical Hold for Studies Evaluating Magrolimab in Combination With Azacitidine

-- Enrolled Patients in These Studies May Continue Receiving Study Medicine --

-- Studies Outside of Combination with Azacitidine Unaffected --

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will soon be available for order online throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the U.S

Komo received a purchase order from GTFO and plans to ship its first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California this week. Consumers across the United States will soon be able to order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×