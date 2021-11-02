Today Bristol Myers Squibb Canada announces two recent Health Canada approvals for OPDIVO ® (nivolumab). Unlike traditional cancer therapies that target tumours directly, OPDIVO ® activates the body’s own immune system to help recognize and attack cancer cells.

On October 28, 2021 , Health Canada approved OPDIVO ® for the treatment of HER2 negative advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC/EAC), in combination with fluoropyrimidine and platinum- containing chemotherapy. i This approval was based on the results of the CheckMate -649 clinical trial, and represents a potential new standard of care for the first-line treatment of HER2 negative patients with advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction or esophageal adenocarcinoma. ii

Earlier this year, on July 2, 2021 , Health Canada also approved OPDIVO ® as an adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer in patients who have residual pathologic disease following prior neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT). iii This approval was based on the results of the CheckMate -577 clinical trial and represents the possibility of extending the lives of patients with completely resected esophageal cancers and gastroesophageal junction cancers. iv

“Stomach and esophageal cancers are some of the deadliest cancers, and there have been no major treatment advancements in many years,” says Dr. Elena Elimova, Medical Oncologist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and an investigator in the CheckMate -649 and Checkmate -577 clinical studies. “Time is of the essence for these patients and the addition of nivolumab as a treatment option provides an opportunity to potentially extend their lives.”

“For many years, there had been a significant unmet medical need for these patients. These two approvals provide important new treatment options for patients facing a devastating diagnosis of stomach or esophageal cancer,” said Teresa Tiano , Chair and Co-Founder, My Gut Feeling – Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada .

About Gastrointestinal Cancers

Esophageal Cancer: In Canada, the two most common types of esophageal cancer are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which account for approximately 80% and 20% of all esophageal cancers, respectively. v The five-year survival for patients diagnosed with esophageal cancer is approximately 16%, placing this cancer just behind mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer with one of the lowest survival rates. vi In 2020, approximately 2,400 Canadians were diagnosed with esophageal cancer. vii

“We never give up searching for the next innovation that could lead to opportunities for patients who are urgently seeking new treatment options,” said Troy André, General Manager, BMS Canada. “Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, these approvals reinforce our commitment to transforming patients’ lives and delivering innovative treatment options.”

About CheckMate -649 xi

Checkmate -649 is a Phase 3 randomized, multi-center, open-label study evaluating OPDIVO ® plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with previously untreated, non-HER2-positive, advanced, or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma. In the trial of this patient population, OPDIVO ® plus chemotherapy demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy alone, both in all randomized patients, as well as in patients with PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) ≥ 5. OPDIVO ® is the first PD-1 inhibitor to demonstrate superior OS and PFS in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in previously untreated patients with advanced metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

About CheckMate -577 xii

CheckMate -577 is a Phase 3 randomized, multi-center, double-blind study evaluating OPDIVO ® compared to placebo in esophageal or GEJ cancer patients with residual pathologic disease following neoadjuvant CRT and complete resection. The trial met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival demonstrating that adjuvant OPDIVO ® offers patients a chance to delay or potentially prevent disease recurrence.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb Canada Co. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company, a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.bms.com/ca/en .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

