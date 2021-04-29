Biotech

Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

- April 29th, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
(650) 358-1054

