BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (FSE: 8MV) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces the launch of direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA® in the United States, via its vinia.com website.

After years of developing its BioFarming technology, the company is proud to bring the first product based on this technology to the US market. VINIA® is the first and only product in the world containing Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes at levels in each 400mg capsule of VINIA® equivalent to an average bottle of red wine, providing the benefits of red wine with the advantage of zero calories, zero sugar and zero percent alcohol. The Piceid Resveratrol contained in VINIA® has the unique ability to be solubilized in the body and is 25 times more soluble than resveratrol from polygonum, which is used today across the nutraceutical industry. With this solubility advantage, VINIA® also has excellent bioavailability, entering the blood plasma in 20 minutes and providing 12 hours of sustained release. As a result, VINIA® demonstrates a unique ability to support heart health and to improve physical energy and mental alertness, via increased blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs.

The successful launch of VINIA® in Israel has provided the Company with experience in the important customer acquisition process and provides confidence in a successful launch of the product in the United States market.

The launch will encompass an integrated marketing mix that leverages the power of a consistent communication message across all major social platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Google search and other online channels such as Taboola. Significant budget has been allocated to drive awareness amongst consumers aged 40+ regarding the uniqueness of VINIA® and the health and wellness benefits it delivers. In addition, the Company plans to launch an extensive public relations campaign that targets our market demographics.

The first phase of the launch will focus on the science-based credentials of the brand, communicate its superiority over other supplements and emphasize its ability to deliver on multiple wellness benefits. The Company will lead the narrative and will use VINIA® to help educate US consumers in the $53-billion dietary supplement market on the importance of validating the solubility, bioavailability, and efficacy of the supplements they purchase. The Company intends to establish VINIA® as the Gold Standard in the nutraceuticals market.

“This major event is the culmination of over 12 years of extensive R&D“, said Dr. Yochi Hagay, CTO of BioHarvest and added “it is the realization of our vision to bring science-based nutraceuticals, with clinically proven benefits, to consumers. Today is validation of the efforts of the R&D team that has relentlessly pursued the development of the BioFarming technology and VINIA®. Most of the team have been with the Company for 12 years and are not only celebrating the culmination of their efforts in such a momentous event but are actively applying the BioFarming platform to the development of new products, including new cannabis-based products“.

“I have envisioned this exciting moment ever since I learned about BioHarvest 18 months ago,” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest. “I initially became an investor in the Company when I realized the potential of the BioFarming technology platform. When I took the CEO helm nearly a year ago, I focused the efforts and resources of the Company on building a commercial platform and manufacturing capabilities in order to bring the BioFarming based products to the market in an efficient and ultimately profitable way. We initially launched our products in Israel, so that we could test our capabilities. The success we are experiencing in Israel can be a predictor for the US market. I am optimistic about the sales of VINIA® in the US and intend to provide revenue guidance by mid-July 2021.”

For more information, consumers and investors are invited to visit vinia.com or call toll free at 1.888.882.2023.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Sales are dependent on market acceptance which is subject to consumer preferences that are constantly changing. There is no assurance that the Israeli market results will translate directly into US markets which may depend on different consumer preferences and more substantial marketing expenditures and resources. They can be no assurance that the launch of Vinia® will disrupt the US market. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

