BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (also known as the Deutsche Boerse AG) under WKN: A2P3RM and the symbol 8MV. The company’s shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol C.BHSC. The Frankfurt listing will increase the visibility of the Company amongst European investors and will make it easier for both institutional and retail investors across Europe to participate in the market for BioHarvest shares.

“We are very pleased to improve access to our shares for our growing followers across the European Union“, stated Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest Sciences. “In the past 3 months, we have seen gains on both our trading volume and market cap as retail investors have discovered BioHarvest Sciences‘ unique value proposition and we will continue to support the growth of what is already a global community of BioHarvest shareholders. We are focused on bringing the power of our BioFarming technology to consumers across the globe and understand the importance of syncing our global operational footprint with providing easy access for shareholders across these geographies to be able to invest in our Company.“

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to also become a leading supplier of cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes, might include forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

