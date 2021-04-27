Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (” Beyond Medical ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: DOCT) ( Frankfurt : 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. (” Micron Technologies “).

“Amazon’s Choice” Designation for Medical Grade Face Masks

Micron Technologies has been operating at the Company’s facility in Delta, British Columbia since August 2020 where it manufactures three-ply medical grade face masks. In early April 2021 , Micron Technologies’ three-ply medical grade face masks achieved the “Amazon’s Choice” designation from Amazon. The “Amazon’s Choice” designation is achieved by having a high star rating, competitive price, low return rate, consistent inventory, and high sales. Micron Technologies anticipates a sales boost following achieving the “Amazon’s Choice” designation.

In addition to Amazon, Micron Technologies’ products are available online at Walmart and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com .

Micron Technologies Accepting Bitcoin

Micron Technologies has entered the cryptocurrency space by now accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its products. The option to pay with Bitcoin is available to both retail and wholesale customers. Customers who wish to pay with Bitcoin can do so on Micron Technologies’ website where the payment will be completed via BitPay, a Bitcoin service provider.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology.

The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/27/c4406.html