Battery Metals

Investing News
.

Medallion Resources Announces the Passing of Director and Former CEO Don Lay

- June 14th, 2021
medallion resources logo

Medallion Resources Ltd. “Medallion” or the “Company”) advises that Mr. Don Lay, Director, VP Corporate Development and Former CEO of the Company, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Mr. Lay was a strong voice in the industry and CEO of Medallion from 2014 until May 2020. Rod McKeen, Chairman of the Board, said, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and friend Don …

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) “Medallion” or the “Company”) advises that Mr. Don Lay, Director, VP Corporate Development and Former CEO of the Company, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. Mr. Lay was a strong voice in the industry and CEO of Medallion from 2014 until May 2020.

Rod McKeen, Chairman of the Board, said, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and friend Don Lay. Don was the strength and drive behind Medallion for many years, and laid the groundwork for the Company. He will be greatly missed.”

The Board of Medallion would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Don’s family at this difficult time.

For more information please contact CEO Mark Saxon at msaxon@medallionresources.com .

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue University which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com .

Contact(s):

Mark Saxon , President & CEO
+1.604.681.9558 or info@medallionresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Medallion Resources Ltd.

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Medallion Resources Ltd. using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Canadian Rare Earths Stocks
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Azincourt Energy Soars 150 Percent
Medallion Completes $1.6M Private Placement with Lead Investments from Talaxis and Amvest
Medallion Increases Private Placement to $1.6-Million

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×