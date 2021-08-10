ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics has commenced Phase 1 of a two phase geophysical survey program at ACME’s Clayton Valley project in Nevada. Phase 1 entails a gravity survey and Phase 2 is a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics survey. The results of the gravity survey will be used to prioritize drill locations to test for lithium concentrations within brines. ACME’s project is …

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTC Pink: ACLHF) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics has commenced Phase 1 of a two phase geophysical survey program at ACME’s Clayton Valley project in Nevada. Phase 1 entails a gravity survey and Phase 2 is a Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSMAT) survey. The results of the gravity survey will be used to prioritize drill locations to test for lithium concentrations within brines. ACME’s project is contiguous to Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium resource and production facility.

Data collected in the gravity survey will more accurately map variations in basin depth and topography, as well as map inferred geologic structures relative to the occurrence of lithium-bearing brine. This work will also provide key information for the design of additional geophysical surveys to be acquired over ACME’s CC, CCP, JR and SX claim package. The survey will include a total of 120 gravity stations acquired over the claim area on a grid of 250 meters.

Previously, reconnaissance gravity data had been acquired in Clayton Valley by Sierra Geothermal Power Corporation (under contract to the U.S. Department of Energy) (“Sierra”) and GeoXplor Corporation (“GeoXplor”). Lithium source material and transport mechanisms for the CC, CCP, JR and SX claims are present and could be similar to those that have supplied Clayton Valley lithium-bearing brines and may be conducive to increased lithium-bearing brine concentrations.

The 2008 Sierra and 2012 GeoXplor gravity surveys covered mostly the western and northern portions of Clayton Valley, while the 2009 GeoXplor gravity survey covered the entire valley. Data from those previous surveys were acquired on a nominal one-kilometer grid near the CC, CCP, JR and SX claims, while the new gravity data will be acquired on a 250-meter grid. The newly acquired gravity data will be used in conjunction with the existing Sierra Geothermal and GeoXplor Corp. data to enable detailed modeling and interpretation.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has acquired, or under option to acquire, a 100-per-cent interest in 122 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda county, Nevada. ACME also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres, in Esmeralda county, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

