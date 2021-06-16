Datametrex to Host Investor Webinar

Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to announce that its senior management will be hosting an investor update webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s future developments on the Artificial Intelligence technologies, Telemedicine, and COVID-19 test kits. Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by registering with the …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that its senior management will be hosting an investor update webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:45 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s future developments on the Artificial Intelligence technologies, Telemedicine, and COVID-19 test kits. Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by registering with the link below:

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST

Registration Link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2520089862645588235

Marshall Gunter, CEO will also spend time outlining Datametrex‘s accomplishments, the business perspective around these accomplishments, and what to anticipate from the Datametrex and management going forward.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Questions or comments on the webinar? Contact webinar@datametrex.com.

Datametrex plans to answer questions previously sent to webinar@datametrex.com and during the webinar, at management’s discretion and subject to time constraints.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87779