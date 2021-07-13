Significant increase in number of points of sale for iMicrodose Packs now in 30 Smart Shops plus 350,000 grams of packaged magic truffles sold from the Red Light Holland Farm in Horst, the NetherlandsRed Light Holland Corp. an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to provide an …

Significant increase in number of points of sale for iMicrodose Packs now in 30 Smart Shops (including Brick and Mortar stores and online shops) plus (approximately) 350,000 grams of packaged magic truffles sold from the Red Light Holland Farm in Horst, the Netherlands

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to provide an update on the distribution of its Red Light Holland truffle farm and iMicrodose Packs in the Netherlands.

“Red Light Holland is doing incredible work in the Netherlands. Hans Derix, our President, plus the Red Light Holland Farm and our wholly owned distribution company, SR Wholesale – continue to sell our magic truffles and have increased the availability of our products and our brand’s visibility. iMicrodose Packs powered by Red Light Holland are now available in 6 more locations than previously announced and we have sold approximately 350,000 grams of our magic truffles from the Red Light Holland Farm.” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. “We continue to concentrate on growing our online sales at www.iMicrodose.nl as our psychedelic first focused company continues to provide legal psilocybin access now with the Rec and Tech approach which can support our consumers. Given that this a continuous process, and not all grams are harvested at once, we are very pleased to have worked through over one third of the 1,000,000 gram grow in line with our previously announced target of mid 2021 and look forward to continuing to harvest and sell truffles through the summer and into the fall.”

“The Red Light Holland Farm in Horst is running smoothly, as we continuously harvest from our 1,000,000 gram grow, with future sales expected imminently. I am very proud of the efficient harvesting systems we have put in place. As well, SR Wholesale is as seamless as ever. We have accomplished a ton since we first launched our iMicrodose packs in the Netherlands on September 25th, 2020 and we are excited by the opportunity for future growth via our current iMicrodose Packs, our future Maka products and soon to be announced new product offerings in the truffles, mushroom, and cbd forms. We are all very excited by our aggressive approach and responsible access via education and information,” said Netherlands President Hans Derix.

“This is so special! By increasing points of sale we are increasing accessibility and responsible use with our supporting iMicro app and digital telecounseling platform developed by Radix Motion (iMicroapp.com). The more microdosers that agree to share their anonymized data from this live, privacy first app, the more robust the research we can share with governments to inform regulatory bodies on best practices to legalize psychedelics as tools for growth,” said Red Light Holland‘s Chief Technology and Innovation officer, Sarah Hashkhes. “The Online support, which we offer adults exploring microdosing, with iMicrodose packs powered by Red Light Holland in the Netherlands, continues to connect consumers to expert knowledge from our certified therapist and microdosing expert, Jeff Hamburg via live virtual telecounseling, as well as creating a supporting community. We are proud of our bold yet empathetic approach. We are promoting a systematic revolution in wellness and care.”

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

