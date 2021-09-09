Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has received a follow-on purchase order in the amount of approximately US$500,000 for its proprietary ea1 TM dust suppressant from a customer in Mexico. “We believe that the repeated business we have seen since 2019 from this first large-scale commercial …

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has received a follow-on purchase order in the amount of approximately US$500,000 for its proprietary ea1 TM dust suppressant (“ea1”) from a customer in Mexico.

“We believe that the repeated business we have seen since 2019 from this first large-scale commercial customer is evidence of the value proposition that our disruptive dust suppressant technology brings to the market,” said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “We expect to ship the totality of this order before the end of the current fiscal year”.

Earth Alive also announces that, on September 8, 2021, it has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate total of 1,725,000 common shares of the Company to employees and executives. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share, have a term of five years, vest immediately and have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information : Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. For more information contact: 9641 rue Clement Mr. Michael Warren Montréal, Québec, Canada Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com H8R 4B4 Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350 Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680 www.earthalivect.com



