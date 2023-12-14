Please confirm your editon.
Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t
43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project, located on granted Mining Leases and within 2km of the 2.5Mtpa processing plant:
- 21.15Mt @ 2.49g/t gold for 1,692,600 ounces, comprising:
- 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
- 15.99Mt @ 1.45g/t gold for 739,800 ounces – Gilbey’s Complex
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Dalgaranga Gold Project MRE:
- 12.96Mt @ 2.67g/t gold for 1,119,000 ounces (66%) classified as Indicated;
- 7.93Mt @ 2.25g/t gold for 573,610 ounces (34%) classified as Inferred.
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE:
- 3.67Mt @ 5.93g/t gold for 700,700 ounces (74%) classified as Indicated;
- 1.49Mt @ 5.28g/t gold for 252,100 ounces (26%) classified as Inferred.
- In-fill drilling from surface has converted circa 74% of the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE ounces to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification, available for future conversion to Ore Reserves.
- The underground component of the updated Never Never MRE averages more than 1,690 ounces per vertical metre (“ozpvm”). Additionally, the apparent strike length of high-grade mineralisation at depth has increased to over 200m north-south and growing.
- Targeted in-fill drilling and updated Resource estimation of the higher grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects has delivered an updated Gilbey’s Complex MRE of:
- 11.32Mt @ 1.34g/t gold for 486,500 ounces with 86% or:
- 9.28Mt @ 1.38g/t gold for 410,800 ounces classified as Indicated and constrained within a A$2,800/oz pit.
- Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources for the Dalgaranga and Yalgoo (“Murchison”) and Glenburgh and Egerton (“Gascoyne”) Projects now stand at:
- 44.16Mt @ 1.77g/t gold for 2,512,400 ounces (69% or 1.7Moz Indicated)
This latest MRE update comprises an update for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit as well as an update for the Gilbey’s Complex, which comprises the higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is summarised below:
Table 1. Never Never MRE Dec 2023, reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au <270mRL) and underground >2.0g/t Au, >270mRL) *
Table 2. Gilbey’s Complex MRE Dec 2023, including, Plymouth and Sly Fox. Reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au within a A$2,800 pitshell) and underground >1.0g/t Au, below a A$2,800 pitshell) *
Table 3. Dalgaranga Gold Project Combined Resource as at December 2023
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “This is an exceptional result for our shareholders which reflects the hard work of the Spartan team over the past year. To be able to post a high-grade Resource for the Never Never discovery of just under 1 million ounces at an average grade of 5.74g/t less than a year after emerging from a 10c recapitalisation is an incredible outcome and a remarkable story – one of which we are justifiably proud!
“The centrepiece of this MRE update is once again the Never Never discovery, which has grown remarkably within short order from a resource of 303,000oz at the start of 2023, through to 721,000oz in July, and now, less than 12 months later, reaching 952,900oz – 74% of which is now classified as Indicated.
“Importantly, Never Never continues to emerge as an exciting growth story at depth, with recent visible gold intercepts having been logged below the current MRE boundary and awaiting assay. The deposit remains open and appears to be shallowing and flattening slightly to the south due to the flexure zone mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement. This presents as a tantalising target for a fan of directional drilling from a parent hole that we plan to drill early in the New Year to systematically understand the potential of Never Never Deeps.
“I would also like to highlight the importance of the recognition and structural re-interpretation of the high- grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, part of the larger Gilbey’s Complex MRE presented here. We believe these high-grade structures within and beneath the current Gilbey’s open pit, when combined with the incredible high-grade endowment of the Never Never Gold Deposit, are a key part of any longer-term future mine plan.
“We now have 739,800 ounces at an average grade of 1.45g/t in resource at Gilbey’s as a starting point for the future. That grade is more than 50 per cent above the average resource grade at which the Company was mining last year. The identification and focus on the higher-grade aspects of the Gilbey’s sequence bodes extremely well for the potential to add bulk tonnage open pit ore feed at very attractive grades into the high-grade ore feed that we expect will come from the Never Never underground mining complex. The Company’s mining strategy for these deposits located within the floor of the current Gilbey’s open pit is likely to be somewhat different from what was contemplated and mined before, albeit we are very excited about the possibilities here.
“Another key takeaway for investors is that while this is just an interim update in what is a rapidly unfolding growth story at Dalgaranga, the Company has more drill assays to come and many more high-grade targets sitting along-strike from Never Never, Four Pillars and West Winds. We have a full target set and we have shown what our team is capable of with our drilling strategies. We are well positioned and set to continue to deliver more high-grade ounces at very attractive gold grades.
“We are all looking forward to another massive year in 2024. If we can repeat anything like the success we have enjoyed in 2023 in terms of continued growth in high-grade resource ounces within a 2km radius of the Dalgaranga plant, then Spartan is set for a very exciting future!
“Upon reflecting on 2023, this has been a huge team effort, and I would especially like to thank our Exploration and Drill Management team on site, our Resource team and our incredible Finance team for their diligent stewardship of our exploration programs and prudent management of our finances.
“I would also like to thank and wish all of our loyal shareholders a very safe and festive summer season and we look forward to presenting more high-grade drill results, more rapid resource growth, and as a consequence an exciting mine plan and Ore Reserves in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.
Key Highlights
- 2,000 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- High priority shallow structural targets with gravity anomalies identified.
- Phase one drilling successfully identified active uranium system, including GKI-002 which intersected 0.27% U3O8.
- Multiple tenders received for key contractor roles, allowing mobilisation to commence in early February.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$85/Lb.
The Project is located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada. Maiden drilling completed in August 2023 successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27% U3O81. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek, with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large uranium mineralising systems2. Modelling and integration of the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (‘AGG’) data has provided a series of high priority targets that warrant next phase drill testing. The AGG survey was designed to target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with drill defined uranium fertile structural corridors3.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is preparing for a busy winter exploration season at its Athabasca uranium projects. We are excited to be following up on the success of our phase one drilling at Geikie, which intersected significant uranium mineralisation, with a robust phase two drill program.
Our first phase of drilling identified uranium mineralisation and the key ingredients for an Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposit, including significant alteration associated with regional structures. Our AGG survey then defined a series of compelling gravity lows indicating the potential for intense alteration. This combined data leaves us with very exciting drill targets that we are eager to move forward on in phase two of drilling.
Also, the recent news of consolidation in the Eastern Athabasca further supports our interpretation of the prospectivity of this previously overlooked part of the prolific Athabasca Basin.
We are continuing to see a very positive sentiment in the uranium space with the uranium spot price now at 15 year highs. Basin is extremely well positioned to capitalise on this through the exploration of its projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1: Geikie project location
Drilling Scope
The 2,000-metre drill program is scheduled to mobilise in early February, allowing drilling to commence by mid-February and expected to take 6 weeks to complete. Drilling will be split between direct follow up of targets associated with gravity lows adjacent to the anomalism identified in the maiden drilling campaign, along with regional exploration targets derived from the integration of high resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity data with geochemical sampling, structural mapping and critical observations from phase one drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the delivery of another major milestone for its LMFP Battery Strategy, through the completion of an agreement for industrial land with Jinshi local government for the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant. The agreement covers land allocation, tax incentive structures, land rebates for the plant and options for future plant expansions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Agreement with Jinshi local government covers land allocation, tax incentive structures and land rebates. Land agreement also covers options for future plant expansions
- Hunan is central to China’s growing Lithium-ion battery industry and is a dominant LFP cathode production region, with significant plans for LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) conversion
- Current China-based battery grade manganese sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to be based on Hunan plant location. PFS progressing as planned and expected to be announced in Q1 2024
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Proven 5th generation technology - already in operation at other China-based plants - enables significant energy cost reductions for MnSO4 production
- R&D facility including the pilot plant remains on schedule with all key material ordered. Expected to be operation in Jan 2024
- R&D plant to be located in nearby Jinshi City. The Jinshi High-Tech Chemical Park has connecting river access to the Yangzte river, which provides very efficient and low-cost transportation routes for raw materials and product
Image 1: Pilot plant land agreement signing with Jinshi local government
Commenting on the signing of the land agreement in China, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are extremely pleased to be making rapid progress on our LMFP battery strategy, as we remain well on schedule with our strategic objective of growing into a near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate for the battery market.
“The completion of the land agreement and establishment of a pilot plant in the Jinshi area brings substantial value to the Company, as we gain access and exposure to some of the world’s largest EV battery manufacturers and investors in LMFP batteries. The location of our battery grade manganese sulphate plant in Hunan also places Firebird at the epicentre of manganese sulphate demand in China.
“We expect our R&D and pilot plant to be operational by Q1 2024 and once complete, we will look to commence key pre-qualification activities with cathode producers. Importantly, our on-the-ground activities will be managed and led by an experienced in-country team headed by Mr Zhou, COO of our Chinese subsidiary, Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd.
“We look forward to sharing updates on further strategic milestones, including the results of the manganese sulphate PFS expected in Q1 next year.”
Firebird considered various facets of the LMFP battery strategy and visited several sites when determining the right location for the sulphate plant. Key factors for site location included availability of sulphuric acid, steam, key reagents, and proximity to customers, transportation routes and factory residue consumers.
Hunan is a leading battery metals region, a major Chinese hub for existing and planned cathode and cell capacity and provides Firebird with direct access to rapidly growing gigafactory development. Due to these key competitive advantages, along with the key location criteria mentioned above being met, the Company selected the land available within the Hunan region as the location for its sulphate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that over 5,000m of the Phase 2 drill program has now been completed and again, multiple stacked pegmatites1 over substantial widths have been intersected across a number of targets within the Company’s 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra WA.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 2 Drilling has significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- A total of 57 holes for 5,282m of RC drilling has been completed to date during Phase 2 drilling.
- The majority of all holes drilled across Phase 2, have reported multiple thick, stacked pegmatites1 within favourable metasedimentary and lesser mafic volcanic rock types.
- Phase 2 drilling to date has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed, and with a focus on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, including limited infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
- Importantly, the Company has identified a pipeline of some 33 priority targets which will be methodically evaluated in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been received, including additional aboriginal heritage surveys.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected to be received in early 2024, with all samples already sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Consistent with Delta Lithium’s Malinda Lithium Project located immediately to the east of Morrissey Hill, drilling has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked pegmatites hosted within a mixed package of older country rocks including metasediments (quartz-feldspar-biotite schists) and lesser mafic volcanics and gneisses.
This part of the Phase 2 program has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed with the initial focus being on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, and some infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
1 Cautionary Note: The identification of pegmatites in the drilling completed to date does not imply the presence of lithium mineralisation. The presence of any lithium mineralisation will be determined by laboratory analyses.
Figure 1: Peggy Sue pegmatite outcrop at the Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, with Strike Drilling RC drill rig at work testing its subsurface continuity.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“We are excited that our Phase 2 campaign which has been designed to test new targets to the south of Bonzer has confirmed the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
These are the same rock types that host Delta’s Malinda Lithium Project to our east and the Jamieson Lithium Prospect to our west. Detailed geological mapping by our geological team identified the area as a potential Malinda “look alike” with a large number of wide, strike extensive pegmatites occurring within a mixed package of older country rocks, including metasediments and mafic volcanics which we interpret as a previously unrecognised corridor of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
The area is clearly not dominated by granite which is what’s shown on existing GSWA maps. Confirming an extension to the Leake Springs package is a major breakthrough in advancing the potential and scale of the opportunity at Morrissey Hill. This sequence of rocks is known to be far more favourable for pegmatite fractionation and the development of significant lithium mineralisation.
The conditions the team are working in are extreme and yet they have not only completed another technically brilliant drill campaign, but also continued to identify and map new pegmatite targets to add to the huge potential at Morrissey Hill. We will pull up for a well-earned Christmas break and look forward to another huge year in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!
Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit – new gold intercepts:
- 18.38m @ 6.10g/t gold from 453.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.65m @ 10.43g/t – DGRC1361-DT (above newly interpreted flexure zone)
- 20.9m @ 4.14g/t gold from 516.0m down-hole, including:
- 2.38m @ 20.20g/t – DGRC1281-DT (above flexure zone)
- 12.19m @ 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including:
- 2.00m @ 15.96g/t – DGRC1347-DT (deepest Never Never assay to date)
- 21.00m @ 1.93g/t gold from 517.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.56m @ 2.65g/t – DGRC1360-DT (within flexure zone)
Four Pillars Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m down-hole – DGRC1334
- 3.0m @ 5.53g/t gold from 108.0m down-hole – DGRC1339
- 6.0m @ 3.60g/t gold from 372.0m down-hole – DGRC1280-DT
- 2.32m @ 5.73g/t gold from 269.9m down-hole – DGRC1278-DT
West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m down-hole, including:
- 22.0m @ 4.69g/t – DGRC1352
- 66.0m @ 1.32g/t gold from 194.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.0m @ 3.29g/t – DGRC1354
- 18.0m @ 1.94g/t gold from 12.0m down-hole, including:
- 3.0m @ 7.92g/t – DGRC1338
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 has been a truly transformational year for our shareholders and our Company. Our team has remained focussed at all times on the things we can control – applying smart geology, undertaking effective drilling and delivering high-grade resource growth, as well as keeping our established infrastructure in place and in a high state of readiness.
“This means we are now very well positioned as a low-risk, well-capitalised, high-grade gold investment with existing production infrastructure in times of record US & Australian gold prices. We offer unique optionality and exposure to gold in challenging economic times.
“The intense drill focus on the high-grade Never Never discovery has delivered more than 720,000oz of high-grade gold – mineralised from surface and including roughly 90koz @ 2.2g/t in open pit Resources as well as 630koz above 7.5g/t gold in the underground environment – in a very short space of time.
“Our wider focus on delivering further higher-grade tonnage ore sources has seen us apply what we have learned at Never Never to the former Gilbey’s open-pit environment, highlighting specifically the Four Pillars and West Winds targets on the western side of the pit. These targets are just starting to reveal their true identity as standout higher-grade, structurally-associated gold shoots within the wider Gilbey’s stratigraphic sequence, with the potential to add significant tonnages at a very reasonable grade to any future mine plan.
“Work is well advanced on the resource upgrade for both Never Never and the Gilbey’s Mine Complex, with most of the results from today’s release to be included in the MRE upgrade, which is on track to be finalised and delivered to market imminently. Our positive news-flow will continue into the New Year with mine design, scheduling and reserve scenarios underway.
“A new and expansive drill campaign will commence in January to build on the significant resource foundation already established as we seek to continue to grow high-confidence and high-grade gold ounces in front of our established infrastructure.”
The latest batch of assays include numerous significant intercepts from resource in-fill and extensional drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, including the deepest assay from the deposit to date.
This announcement also includes results from drilling at the Four Pillars and West Winds prospects, beneath the Gilbey’s open pit.
Drilling results in this announcement are being included in the scheduled Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project. Work on this MRE update is well advanced and undergoing final QC/QC checks. The MRE update is expected to be finalised and released to market imminently.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold deposit.
Study Highlights
- Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants with a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Chair Ian Stuart commented:
The Scoping Study has demonstrated the value and viability of the Tumblegum South Gold Project over a broad range of gold price. Star can now take the next steps to monetising this asset and more accurately assess various strategies to achieve this, including sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project.
The Scoping Study also serves as basis for analysis by third parties wishing to evaluate the Project as potential ore feed for existing processing operations.
We look forward to building on the knowledge gained through this Study and rapidly advancing the Project to commercialisation.
Introduction
Star commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd, a Western Australian based mine planning consulting firm with extensive experience evaluating mining projects across Australia, to undertake a Scoping Study evaluating potential open pit mining at Tumblegum South and ore processing via toll treatment at an existing plant.
The processing plants considered for this study are located within a radius of 50-150km from Tumblegum South. No agreement has been entered into at the time of writing, and there is no guarantee an agreement will be entered into. It is noted the diluted Tumblegum South Production Target at 2.01g/t compares favourably with head grade mined at a number of plants in the Murchison and has the potential to provide valuable mill feed and ore blending opportunities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
