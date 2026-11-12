NeuroPace Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Revised Full Year Guidance

NeuroPace Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Revised Full Year Guidance

--Q3 2026 total revenue of $23.1 million, including $22.9 million in RNS revenue representing 1% growth--

--Revises full year 2026 revenue guidance to $91 million to $92 million; focused on improving commercial execution and accelerating growth--

--Advances innovation pipeline with Neuropace Remote Care FDA submission and upcoming IGE PMA-S Amendment, supporting significant long-term growth opportunities--

Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2026
  • RNS System revenue of $22.9 million in the quarter, representing 1.4% growth compared to the third quarter of 2025
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2026 was ($3.3) million compared to ($4.9) million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to ($1.3) million in the third quarter of 2025

Third Quarter 2026 Operational & Strategic Highlights

  • Completed a Submission Issue Request (SIR) meeting with the FDA in October regarding the Company's premarket approval (PMA) supplement for idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE). Neuropace is incorporating the agency's feedback into an amendment and expects to submit the amendment around year end.
  • Submitted a PMA-Supplement for Remote Care to the FDA, with a planned 180-day review cycle. Remote Care is designed to enable physicians to program the RNS System through telehealth, reducing the need for in-person visits and helping address travel and geographic barriers that can limit access to RNS therapy, particularly for patients who live farther from epilepsy centers.
  • Initiated enrollment in AURORA, a real-world evidence study designed to support expansion of the RNS System's indication to adolescents aged 12–17 with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. Data collection is expected to be completed in early 2027, followed by analysis and submission to the FDA.

"Third-quarter revenue was below our expectations, and we have taken and are taking action to improve commercial execution and return the business to historical growth rates," said Joel Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuropace. "The shortfall was concentrated in several of our largest accounts and reflected isolated account-level issues and changes to our field organization that created more disruption than anticipated. We are addressing these factors, and fourth-quarter scheduled cases have begun to recover. Ongoing demand for RNS therapy, compelling clinical outcomes and the substantial opportunity within our current indication all remain and reinforce our confidence in the business performing in line with historical growth rates. Our focus is on continuing to translate that opportunity into consistent growth through deeper customer engagement and stronger commercial execution."

"Our innovation pipeline represents one of the most significant opportunities ahead for Neuropace, combining potential indication expansion with capabilities that can make RNS therapy more accessible, efficient and personalized," Becker continued. "Following our SIR meeting with the FDA, we are preparing the amendment to our IGE submission. We have also initiated enrollment in AURORA, our real-world evidence study supporting potential expansion into adolescent focal epilepsy, and submitted Remote Care for FDA review. Together with ECoG Assistant, our broader AI development programs and our next-generation platform, these initiatives can extend our reach to new patient populations and strengthen the differentiated value of RNS therapy. We believe the opportunity in our core business and the breadth of our pipeline position Neuropace for substantial long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

RNS System revenue totaled $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 1.4% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue in the third quarter of 2026 declined 1.1% to $23.1 million, compared with revenue of $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 84.8%, compared with 82.8% in the third quarter of 2025. The slight year-over-year growth was driven by improved labor absorption. Total GAAP gross margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2026 was 84.3%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $19.2 million, compared with $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $21.6 million.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense in the third quarter of 2026 was $10.5 million, compared with $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decline was largely due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses resulting from a decrease in sales and field support personnel costs, including sales commissions, partially offset by an increase in headcount.

Non-GAAP research and development expense in the third quarter of 2026 was $5.5 million, compared with $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by a decrease in personnel-related expenses, including variable compensation, partially offset by less grant funds received primarily from the National Institutes of Health which are recognized as a reduction in research and development expenses.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.2 million compared with $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decline was largely due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses from variable compensation, partially offset by an increase from headcount increase.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with loss from operations of ($1.4) million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net loss was ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with net loss of ($2.3) million in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2026 was ($3.3) million.

The Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash balance as of September 30, 2026 was $49.5 million compared with $51.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term borrowings totaled $59.2 million as of September 30, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

  • Revise total revenue guidance for full year 2026 to between $91 million and $92 million, representing underlying RNS growth of 10% to 11%. This compares to previously issued guidance of $99.5 million to $101.5 million. This guidance continues to reflect expected service revenue of approximately $1 million.
  • Increase full year non-GAAP gross margin to between 83.0% and 83.5%, an increase compared to 82.0% to 83.0% previously.
  • Revise full year non-GAAP operating expenses to be between $85 million and $86 million, compared to previous guidance of $90 million to $92 million. This revised range continues to exclude approximately $10 million in stock-based compensation, a non-cash expense.
  • Revise Adjusted EBITDA to be between ($8.5) million and ($9.5) million compared to previous guidance between ($7.5) million to ($8.5) million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement Neuropace's condensed financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP cost of goods sold, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and non-GAAP net loss from operations. Neuropace believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Discontinued Operations & Basis of Presentation

The Company's DIXI Medical product operations are presented as discontinued operations under ASC 205-20. Unless otherwise noted, the results discussed in this release reflect continuing operations; and prior-period amounts have been reclassified on a comparable basis, with no effect on previously reported net loss, total assets, total liabilities, or total stockholders' equity. See the accompanying financial statements for the GAAP presentation of continuing and discontinued operations.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Neuropace will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter and full year 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at ( click here ). Individuals interested in participating in the call via telephone may access the call by dialing + 1 (833) 461-5787 and referencing Conference ID 345 741 415. The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Neuropace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Neuropace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Expectations regarding the Company's future revenue and growth based on a continued operations basis, excluding revenue from the DIXI Medical product operations; Neuropace's expectations, forecasts and beliefs with respect to potential indication expansion for its RNS System and its software, technology and other product development efforts; increasing access to and adoption of RNS therapy as the standard of care in drug-resistant epilepsy; Neuropace's continued execution on its long-term revenue growth strategy, including with respect to sustained revenue growth and long-term value creation. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: actual operating results may differ significantly from any guidance provided; uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of Neuropace's RNS System and impacts to Neuropace's revenue for 2026 and in the future; risks that Neuropace's operating expenses could be higher than anticipated and that it could use its cash resources sooner than expected; risks that Neuropace's gross margin may be lower than forecast; risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory approvals to expand the market for Neuropace's RNS System, including risks related to the NAUTILUS submission, the forthcoming Submission Issue Request (SIR) Q-Sub process, AURORA, and the Remote Care submission; risks related to product development, including risks related to the development of AI-powered software, including Neuropace AI® and the next generation device platform; risks related to Neuropace's reliance on contractors and other third parties, including single-source suppliers and vendors; and other important factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in Neuropace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Neuropace as of the date hereof. Neuropace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Neuropace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Neuropace.

Neuropace, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

23,104

$

23,351

$

67,933

$

61,173

Cost of goods sold

3,633

4,181

11,545

10,659

Gross profit

19,471

19,170

56,388

50,514

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

11,169

12,025

34,876

33,919

Research and development

6,166

6,576

20,253

20,861

General and administrative

4,216

4,594

14,087

14,708

Total operating expenses

21,551

23,195

69,216

69,488

Loss from continuing operations

(2,080

)

(4,025

)

(12,828

)

(18,974

)

Interest income

511

667

1,599

2,178

Interest expense

(1,565

)

(1,645

)

(4,625

)

(5,857

)

Other income (expense), net

(164

)

82

(370

)

(486

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations

$

(3,298

)

$

(4,921

)

$

(16,224

)

$

(23,139

)

Net income from discontinued operations

$

$

1,425

$

37

$

4,403

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(3,298

)

$

(3,496

)

$

(16,187

)

$

(18,736

)

Net loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.71

)

Net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

0.04

$

0.00

$

0.13

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.58

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

34,346,892

33,134,606

34,058,353

32,498,907

Neuropace, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

2026

2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,235

$

21,692

Short-term investments

38,996

39,366

Accounts receivable

14,275

12,936

Inventory

18,800

14,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,234

1,438

Current assets of discontinued operations

3,779

Total current assets

84,540

94,073

Property and equipment, net

1,164

1,125

Operating lease right-of-use asset

8,740

10,132

Restricted cash

242

122

Other assets

89

113

Total assets

$

94,775

$

105,565

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,240

$

1,776

Accrued liabilities

10,383

13,184

Operating lease liability

2,327

2,117

Deferred revenue

120

141

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

596

Total current liabilities

16,070

17,814

Long-term debt

59,158

58,884

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

8,055

9,836

Total liabilities

83,283

86,534

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value

34

34

Additional paid-in capital

580,060

571,412

Accumulated deficit

(568,602

)

(552,415

)

Total stockholders' equity

11,492

19,031

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

94,775

$

105,565

Neuropace, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(3,298

)

$

(3,496

)

$

(16,187

)

$

(18,736

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Stock-based compensation expense

2,430

2,628

7,011

8,482

Depreciation

80

54

206

158

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

71

70

209

174

Non-cash interest expense

80

73

237

463

Loss on debt extinguishment

527

Amortization of right-of-use asset

475

433

1,392

1,268

Unrealized loss (gain) on short-term investments

164

(82

)

370

(41

)

Inventory write-downs

169

47

313

140

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

2

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

655

(1,383

)

406

(2,087

)

Inventory

(858

)

(1,836

)

(2,218

)

(4,894

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(780

)

(537

)

(794

)

134

Accounts payable

(946

)

(48

)

1,037

1,655

Accrued liabilities

(467

)

2,650

(2,956

)

2,530

Deferred revenue

(3

)

(48

)

(21

)

93

Operating lease liabilities

(535

)

(469

)

(1,571

)

(1,380

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,763

)

(1,944

)

(12,566

)

(11,512

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(16

)

(30

)

(258

)

(235

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16

)

(30

)

(258

)

(235

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in follow-on offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

(50

)

69,654

Repurchase of common stock from KCK Ltd.

(49,546

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee plans

539

1

1,926

1,152

Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(62

)

(53

)

(289

)

(455

)

Proceeds from At-the-Market offering, net of sales commission

232

Proceeds from debt, net of discounts and issuance costs

(133

)

58,435

Payment of annual debt fee

(150

)

Repayment of debt

(60,507

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

477

(235

)

1,487

18,965

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,302

)

(2,209

)

(11,337

)

7,218

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the Beginning of the Period

12,779

22,979

21,814

13,552

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the End of the Period

$

10,477

$

20,770

$

10,477

$

20,770

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,235

$

20,648

$

10,235

$

20,648

Restricted cash

242

122

242

122

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in balance sheets

$

10,477

$

20,770

$

10,477

$

20,770

Neuropace, Inc.

Table 1. 2025 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations from Continuing Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2025

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2025

RNS revenue

$

18,151

$

18,564

$

22,580

$

22,374

$

81,669

Service revenue

170

937

771

886

2,764

Revenue

$

18,321

$

19,501

$

23,351

$

23,260

$

84,433

GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,190

$

3,288

$

4,181

$

4,405

$

15,064

Stock-based compensation

178

173

168

175

694

Non-GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,012

$

3,115

$

4,013

$

4,230

$

14,370

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

10,405

$

11,489

$

12,025

$

10,713

$

44,632

Stock-based compensation

783

761

781

727

3,052

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

9,622

$

10,728

$

11,244

$

9,986

$

41,580

GAAP research and development expense

$

7,440

$

6,845

$

6,576

$

7,027

$

27,888

Stock-based compensation

872

865

821

848

3,406

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

6,568

$

5,980

$

5,755

$

6,179

$

24,482

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

4,046

$

6,068

$

4,594

$

4,382

$

19,090

Stock-based compensation

793

1,429

858

857

3,937

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

3,253

$

4,639

$

3,736

$

3,525

$

15,153

GAAP operating expenses

$

21,891

$

24,402

$

23,195

$

22,122

$

91,610

Stock-based compensation

2,448

3,055

2,460

2,432

10,395

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

19,443

$

21,347

$

20,735

$

19,690

$

81,215

GAAP loss from continuing operations

$

(6,760

)

$

(8,189

)

$

(4,025

)

$

(3,267

)

$

(22,241

)

Stock-based compensation

2,626

3,228

2,628

2,607

11,089

Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations

$

(4,134

)

$

(4,961

)

$

(1,397

)

$

(660

)

$

(11,152

)

Depreciation

49

55

54

80

238

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)

$

(4,085

)

$

(4,906

)

$

(1,343

)

$

(580

)

$

(10,914

)

GAAP loss from continuing operations

$

(6,760

)

$

(8,189

)

$

(4,025

)

$

(3,267

)

$

(22,241

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(1,442

)

(1,827

)

(896

)

(962

)

(5,127

)

GAAP net loss from continuing operations

$

(8,202

)

$

(10,016

)

$

(4,921

)

$

(4,229

)

$

(27,368

)

Stock-based compensation

2,626

3,228

2,628

2,607

11,089

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations

$

(5,576

)

$

(6,788

)

$

(2,293

)

$

(1,622

)

$

(16,279

)

Neuropace, Inc.

Table 2. 2026 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations from Continuing Operations (unaudited)

Three Months
Ended

Nine Months
Ended

(in thousands)

March 31,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2026

September 30,
2026

RNS revenue

$

21,689

$

22,524

$

22,901

$

67,114

Service revenue

314

302

203

819

Revenue

$

22,003

$

22,826

$

23,104

$

67,933

GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,992

$

3,920

$

3,633

$

11,545

Stock-based compensation

138

126

118

382

Non-GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,854

$

3,794

$

3,515

$

11,163

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

11,583

$

12,124

$

11,169

$

34,876

Stock-based compensation

595

650

656

1,901

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

10,988

$

11,474

$

10,513

$

32,975

GAAP research and development expense

$

7,189

$

6,898

$

6,166

$

20,253

Stock-based compensation

713

624

647

1,984

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

6,476

$

6,274

$

5,519

$

18,269

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

4,844

$

5,027

$

4,216

$

14,087

Stock-based compensation

832

903

1,009

2,744

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

4,012

$

4,124

$

3,207

$

11,343

GAAP operating expenses

$

23,616

$

24,049

$

21,551

$

69,216

Stock-based compensation

2,140

2,177

2,312

6,629

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

21,476

$

21,872

$

19,239

$

62,587

GAAP loss from continuing operations

$

(5,605

)

$

(5,143

)

$

(2,080

)

$

(12,828

)

Stock-based compensation

2,278

2,303

2,430

7,011

Non-GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(3,327

)

$

(2,840

)

$

350

$

(5,817

)

Depreciation

60

66

80

206

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)

$

(3,267

)

$

(2,774

)

$

430

$

(5,611

)

GAAP loss from continuing operations

$

(5,605

)

$

(5,143

)

$

(2,080

)

$

(12,828

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(1,121

)

(1,057

)

(1,218

)

(3,396

)

GAAP net loss from continuing operations

$

(6,726

)

$

(6,200

)

$

(3,298

)

$

(16,224

)

Stock-based compensation

2,278

2,303

2,430

7,011

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations

$

(4,448

)

$

(3,897

)

$

(868

)

$

(9,213

)

Neuropace, Inc.

Table 3. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2026 Revised Guidance

(in thousands)

2026 Guidance

RNS revenue

$90,000 to $91,000

Service revenue

~1,000

Revenue

$91,000 to $92,000

GAAP gross margin

83.0%

Stock-based compensation

~50 bps

Non-GAAP gross margin

83.0% to 83.5%

GAAP sales and marketing expense

~$48,000 to $49,000

Stock-based compensation

~3,000

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$45,000 to $46,000

GAAP research and development expense

~$28,000

Stock-based compensation

~3,000

Non-GAAP research and development expense

~$25,000

GAAP general and administrative expense

~$19,000

Stock-based compensation

~4,000

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

~$15,000

GAAP operating expenses

$95,000 to $96,000

Stock-based compensation

~10,000

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$85,000 to $86,000

GAAP loss from operations

($19,250) to ($20,250)

Stock-based compensation (including gross margin)

~10,500

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(8,750) to (9,750)

Depreciation

~250

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

($8,500) to ($9,500)

Investor Contact:
Scott Schaper
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
sschaper@neuropace.com
investors@neuropace.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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