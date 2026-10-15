NeoGenomics Expands Indica Labs Partnership to Scale AI-Powered Digital Pathology

The collaboration is designed to support faster, more informed care for patients and providers
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine across the cancer care continuum, has expanded its partnership with Indica Labs, a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology. The collaboration is intended to scale NeoGenomics' digital pathology infrastructure and accelerate AI-driven diagnostics across its enterprise, giving healthcare providers and their patients more timely, consistent access to advanced diagnostic insight.
NeoGenomics selected the Indica Labs HALO AP® platform to enable its digital pathology operations through a scalable, cloud-based framework. The vendor-neutral image management system is designed to provide a flexible operating model that lets NeoGenomics add third-party or in-house-developed AI tools while limiting integration costs. This new infrastructure is intended to streamline operations and give customers direct access to advanced digital capabilities without the burden of heavy capital investment, complex IT integration, or change management. As the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) pipeline across oncology grows, this will position NeoGenomics to be ready with testing capabilities as AI-based biomarker applications emerge. The company also expects the infrastructure to support future work in AI co-development and clinical trial collaborations, while adding to its large-scale, curated pathology datasets.
"We view this strategic partnership as vital to the future of integrated oncology diagnostics," said Warren Stone, President and Chief Operating Officer of NeoGenomics. "By scaling our digital pathology infrastructure with Indica Labs, we will have the ability to provide our pathologists and clinicians with more consistent, efficient workflows, while building the foundation we need to keep pace as AI becomes a core capability in cancer diagnosis and therapy selection. Ultimately, this is about giving the patients we serve access to faster, lifesaving decisions and informed care."
NeoGenomics has been a leader in digital pathology for more than a decade, including a technology relationship with Indica Labs dating back to 2015. As computational pathology and AI-driven insights reshape healthcare, NeoGenomics continues to broaden its menu of advanced tools to guide personalized treatment decisions for the patients its clients serve.
"This expanded partnership represents an important step in building the infrastructure needed for the next generation of oncology care. By combining NeoGenomics' precision medicine expertise and scale with Indica Labs' flexible digital pathology platform, we are creating an AI-ready foundation that can evolve alongside a rapidly advancing biomarker and companion diagnostic landscape," said Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "Importantly, we believe that this partnership positions us to bring emerging diagnostic innovations into clinical practice more efficiently, support future AI and clinical trial collaborations, and ultimately give providers and patients more timely access to the insights that can help guide treatment decisions."
"Reliable image analysis is essential for accurate breast cancer diagnostics and treatment," said Dr. Beth Palla, Head of Breast Pathology, Scripps Clinic Medical Group. "NeoGenomics has been a trusted partner in our digital pathology operations for years, and we expect these expanded capabilities to mark a major step forward that will directly transform our daily practice."
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, providing oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to deliver timely, actionable insights that guide personalized care decisions. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, England.
About Indica Labs
Indica Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology, is redefining medicine with pathology platforms supporting life science discovery, translational research, clinical workflows, and companion diagnostic development. HALO platforms integrate image management and quantitative image analysis to deliver standardized, reproducible tissue-based analysis at every stage of the translational journey.
HALO AP® is CE-IVDR marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe, the UK, and Switzerland. HALO AP® is For Research Use Only in the USA and is not FDA cleared for clinical diagnostic use. In addition, HALO AP® provides built-in compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, and GDPR. PRR-MAR-000013v1.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "guide", "could," "want," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words.
These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding the expected scope, timing and benefits of the Company's expanded partnership with Indica Labs; the anticipated deployment of the HALO AP® platform across the Company's digital pathology operations; the Company's expectations regarding the flexibility of a vendor-neutral image management system and its ability to incorporate third-party and internally developed AI applications; expected reductions in integration costs, capital investment and IT complexity for the Company and its customers; the Company's expectations regarding its readiness to support AI-based biomarker testing as the antibody drug conjugate pipeline and related diagnostic applications develop; potential future AI co-development and clinical trial collaborations; the anticipated expansion of the Company's curated pathology datasets; and the Company's beliefs regarding improvements in workflow consistency, efficiency and the timeliness of diagnostic insight available to providers and patients.
Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the Company's ability to implement and scale the HALO AP platform across its laboratory network on the anticipated timeline and at the anticipated cost; the Company's reliance on Indica Labs as a third-party technology provider and the continuation of that relationship; uncertainty regarding the development, validation, regulatory status and commercial availability of AI-based biomarker and companion diagnostic applications; the pace of development of the antibody drug conjugate pipeline, which is outside the Company's control; the Company's ability to enter into future AI co-development or clinical trial collaborations on acceptable terms; market acceptance and adoption of the Company's digital pathology capabilities by customers; data privacy, security and regulatory compliance requirements applicable to pathology image data; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.
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