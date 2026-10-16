Nasdaq Posts Worst Weekly Drop in Months as Dow Edges to a Narrow Gain

https://stockpreachers.com/free/c" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stock Preachers News Commentary - Wall Street closed a volatile week split sharply down the middle. The Dow finished Friday at 52,134.63, down 0.08% on the day but still up 0.93% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.28% Friday and 3.64% for the week, its worst stretch in months. The S&P 500 fell 1.43% weekly and the Russell 2000 dropped 2.43%. The VIX climbed to 17.02 and the VXN jumped to 22.89, underscoring the growing divide between mega-cap tech weakness and broader market resilience. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Beretta Holding S.A. (NYSE: RGR), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS), and Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF).
Friday's session showed the market's split personality in real time. The S&P 500 slid 0.58% to 7,699.50, pulling back from its week high of 7,821.67 and testing its 50-day EMA support near 7,681.97. The Nasdaq's 1.28% Friday drop capped a week that erased nearly 1,000 points, closing at 26,370.53 against a week high of 27,376.66, with RSI14 down to 40.4, signaling fading momentum.
Small caps lagged further, with the Russell 2000 down 1.03% Friday and 2.43% on the week, closing at 2,738.83 with an RSI14 of just 33.5, deep in weaker territory. The Dow bucked the trend, holding a 0.93% weekly gain and an 8.47% year-to-date advance, closing just under resistance at 52,281.19 and above its 50-day EMA support at 52,017.10.
Commodities sent mixed signals too. Gold slipped 0.10% for the week to $4,186.50 an ounce while silver fell 4.38% to $57.51. WTI crude jumped 4.17% weekly to $97.65 a barrel, up 70.06% year-to-date, while the 10-year Treasury yield eased 13 basis points to 5.11%, even as it ticked up 2 basis points on the day.
The full report breaks down the key support and resistance levels traders are watching next week along with sector-by-sector sentiment across the divided market.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news at: https://stockpreachers.com/articles/a-week-that-split-the-market-right-down-the-middle/
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Lockheed Martin delivered a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. Navy at its Marietta, Georgia facility on Oct. 15, marking the start of its transformation into the E-130J Phoenix II, the Navy's next-generation TACAMO mission platform for airborne nuclear command and control.
The aircraft will next be transferred to Northrop Grumman, the mission systems integrator, to complete the conversion. "This delivery marks a historic milestone for the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin, and the nation's strategic communications network," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions.
The delivery revives the link between the TACAMO mission and the Hercules family, which previously flew the mission via the EC-130Q variant from 1963 until 1993.
Beretta Holding S.A. (NYSE: RGR) Beretta Holding announced preliminary results of its cash tender offer for shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company at $44.80 per share. The offer, which expired Oct. 15, sought up to 2,400,184 shares but drew 3,589,647 shares validly tendered, excluding 2,652,256 shares tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.
Because the offer was oversubscribed, Beretta Holding estimates a preliminary proration factor of approximately 38.45%, subject to confirmation by the depositary following the guaranteed delivery period.
"This investment represents a significant milestone for Beretta Holding. It marks our first participation in a publicly listed company and opens a new chapter in our development as a long-term investor in the U.S. capital markets," said Pietro Gussalli Beretta, Chairman and CEO of Beretta Holding.
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Truist Financial Corporation reported its third quarter 2026 results, with details available through its earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Performance Summary posted to the company's investor relations website.
The company hosted a live earnings call at 8 a.m. ET the same day, with a replay made available on its website for 30 days.
Truist describes itself as a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $554 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026, offering consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking, wealth management, payments and specialized lending.
CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) CLPS Incorporation reported full fiscal year 2026 revenue growth of 4.7% year-over-year to $172.2 million, and second-half revenue growth of 6.6% to $87.1 million, despite revenue pressure from the downsizing of a key client's China Solution Centers.
Revenue from customized IT solution services surged 113.9% year-over-year to $5.9 million for the full year, while revenue generated outside mainland China rose 47.5% to $62.7 million, with Hong Kong SAR up 61.0% to $23.2 million and Japan up 122.7% to $4.5 million.
"Fiscal 2026 was a pivotal year of structural transition and resilience for CLPS," said Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS. "Since becoming a publicly traded company in 2018, we have expanded our topline from $48.9 million to $172.2 million, delivering a robust 17.0% compound annual growth rate over the past eight years."
Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV,OTC:ORVMF) Orvana Minerals Corp. reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 production results, with consolidated FY2026 production of 45,160 gold equivalent ounces, comprised of 39,282 gold ounces, 3.1 million pounds of copper and 112,499 silver ounces.
Orovalle produced 37,775 ounces of gold and 2.9 million pounds of copper in FY2026, exceeding gold production guidance of 34,000 to 37,000 ounces and landing within copper guidance of 2,700 to 3,000 thousand pounds. EMIPA produced its first dore and copper cathodes from the expanded Don Mario Plant during the quarter but came in below the company's FY2026 guidance, which was withdrawn on September 17, 2026.
"Looking ahead to FY2027, our focus remains on sustaining disciplined production performance and operational efficiency while managing inflationary cost pressures arising from broader global conditions and continued workforce challenges."
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