BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Technology NewsInvesting News

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Nano One Provides Progress Update on the Successful Integration of Candiac LFP Operation

Highlights

  • One-Pot trials commencing and decommissioning of unused equipment progressing.
  • Functional re-org implemented to align innovation and commercialization centres.
  • Completed integration of Candiac team and facility, focus now on post-merger activities.
  • Focusing on meeting market demand while harnessing government support.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on the production of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to provide an update on the reorganization of the combined teams, and the transformation of the Candiac lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") facility to the One-Pot process, following completion of the acquisition previously announced on November 1, 2022

Mr. Denis Geoffroy, Chief Commercialization Officer said, "The team at Candiac has tremendous experience in LFP, having developed two different processes, built the first and only LFP plant in North America and operated it for 10 years. Adding the cost and environmental benefits of the One-Pot process, they are excited to be pioneering a new generation of LFP to have a meaningful impact in the energy transition. We have re-organized nano one to align everyone with our strategic objectives, are happy with the progress on integration, and are executing successfully on our LFP commercialization plans with the aim of providing long-term value to our supportive shareholders."

Leveraging the deep experience of the Quebec operational team, action plans are being implemented to convert the Candiac facility to nano one's patented One-Pot process to accelerate the commercialization of nano one's LFP technology. Candiac assets and know-how will help design turn-key systems to address, and align with, projected global LFP cathode market demand. This will support America's efforts to ‘friendshore' battery supply chain production through the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") and other international initiatives.

LFP trials with the One-Pot technology will start in January 2023. Initial plant preparations are complete, including process hazard studies, for the use of the existing commercial scale reactors for larger scale trials beginning in Q1 2023. Results from this work will provide nano one with valuable insights for the next stage of trials, pilot production and advanced engineering. Large One-Pot reactors have been designed and ordered, with installation, integration and commissioning expected in Q3 2023 for industrial pilot scale LFP production. This builds on existing development work and supports evaluation and validation work with potential customers. Certain equipment in the Candiac facility will not be needed for the One-Pot process and is currently being decommissioned and removed, while procurement of new equipment is ongoing. nano one has initiated a third-party evaluation of the assets that will be used for the industrial pilot and is planning to sell unneeded equipment in the One-Pot process.

All raw materials ordered for the first trials have now been received on site and small quantities will be utilized for training purposes before advancing to larger volumes.

The Candiac plant is currently the only existing LFP production facility in North America. It consists of an 80,000 square foot production plant and the most experienced LFP operational team in the world, outside of China. The plant and team are located 20 km outside of Montréal, in Candiac, Québec, and are strategically aligned with Canada's "Mines to Mobility" initiative.

Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), as previously announced, is working with nano one on the continued integration of the Candiac and Burnaby teams, and objectives for the first 3 months are substantially complete, on-time and on-budget. The work has been well informed, collaborative and aligned with business plans, and it has led to a smooth transition as Candiac transforms to the One-Pot process and as Burnaby takes on valuable scale-up and production know-how. The integration team is proud to announce that all staff have been retained and that employee know-how in both facilities is complimentary, accretive and mutually aligned with nano one's strategic objectives and will provide long-term stakeholder value.

"I am pleased to report that these first few months of integration have gone as well as we had anticipated, thanks to careful planning, collaboration, experience and focus," said Chief Operating Officer, Alex Holmes. "The newly combined team benefits from common goals, a culture of learning and are building on the richness of each other's experiences."

With at least eight[1] auto OEM's publicly stating they are using, or are about to use, LFP, the world is already witnessing the rise of LFP cathode in cells as a major segment of the lithium-ion battery market. Canada's "Mines to Mobility" plan and America's IRA are two examples of government support and policy imperatives to shift the manufacturing of electric vehicles, energy storage, their battery components, materials and critical minerals to domestic markets and like-minded nation partners. nano one's Candiac team and facility are key building blocks in this transformation and are being positioned to change how the world makes battery materials.

Mr. Holmes continued "We are leveraging our know-how and advanced technology to address the inherent scale-up challenges of a Terawatt hour world. Until now, LFP batteries have been known for their low cost, safety and longevity, but with nano one's innovations, we believe we can lead the transformation of the domestic LFP supply chain by further driving down cost, supply chain risk, energy intensity and environmental footprint for the cleanest, greenest and most secure supply chain on the planet."

About nano one®

Nano One Materials Corp (nano one) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. It employs approximately 120 people at its innovation and commercialization hubs in British Columbia and Québec, including the only LFP plant and production team in North America. It has strategic collaborations and partnerships, that include Rio Tinto, BASF, Umicore, CBMM and various automotive OEMs.

nano one's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Its One-Pot process, its coated single crystal materials, and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints; they also reduce equipment and raw material costs, operating expenses, and carbon intensity; and they eliminate a significant waste stream for a much-improved environmental footprint.

The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key CAM production solutions for license, joint venture and independent production opportunities. This leverages Canadian talent, critical minerals, renewable energy, and a thriving ecosystem with access to large emerging markets in North America, Europe and the Indo-Pacific region. nano one has received funding from the Government of Canada and Government of British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: continuing success of the integration of the Candiac; timelines and expectations for the transition of the Candiac facility including trials for the One-Pot process; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction, scale-up and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current and future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants, and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘encouraged', ‘projected', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on support and grants; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patentsvialicense, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries and other risk factors as identified in nano one's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022, both for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

[1] Based on data compiled by the Company.

SOURCE:nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735816/Nano-One-Provides-Progress-Update-on-the-Successful-Integration-of-Candiac-LFP-Operation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One MaterialsTSX:NANOEmerging Tech Investing
NANO:CA
automotive engineer expert witness

Nano One Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Nano One and Umicore Enter Into Joint Development Agreement for Battery Materials Process Technology

Nano One and Umicore Enter Into Joint Development Agreement for Battery Materials Process Technology

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

  • Parties to jointly leverage their technologies for high nickel NMC cathode active materials.
  • Objective to increase throughput while reducing costs and environmental footprint.
  • Aligned on creating secure, resilient, and long-lasting supply chains.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company, and Umicore, a circular materials technology company, announce the signing of a non-exclusive Joint Development Agreement (JDA) on production process technologies for cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries. Under the agreement, Umicore will evaluate nano one's patented M2CAM® One-Pot process technology with the intention to integrate it with Umicore's proprietary process technology for the production of high nickel NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) CAM. With the agreement both parties aim to leverage their respective technologies and know-how to further increase the throughput rate while reducing the costs and environmental footprint of CAM production.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2022 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") and management's discussion & analysis for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q3 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

Nano One Announces Closing of Candiac Acquisition from Johnson Matthey and Appoints Denis Geoffroy as Chief Commercialization Officer

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") a clean technology innovator in battery materials, is pleased to announce that, through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has successfully completed the acquisition ("Acquisition") of Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Ltd. ("JMBM Canada") previously announced on May 25, 2022. Net consideration for the Acquisition was C$10.25 million1, subject to customary closing adjustments and was fully funded from cash on hand. The Company held C$48 million cash on hand as of June 30, 2022, in addition to the Acquisition consideration

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One and Euro Manganese Validate Manganese Metal in M2CAM Process

Nano One and Euro Manganese Validate Manganese Metal in M2CAM Process

nano one ® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO; OTC: NNOMF; Frankfurt: LBMB) ("nano one")

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) ("Euro Manganese")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Receives C$1.8M towards SDTC Milestone 4 and Granted 2 Patents

Nano One Receives C$1.8M towards SDTC Milestone 4 and Granted 2 Patents

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one is pleased to highlight the granting of two (2) more patents in Japan and the receipt of approximately C$1.8 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") and the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy ("BC-ICE") fund toward the fourth and final milestone of the Scaling Advanced Battery Materials project, as outlined in nano one's Management's Discussion & Analysis for June 30, 2022, filed on August 4, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Belgium subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV (" FCP NV "), has launched the prototype of its micro-combined heat and power (" CHP ") fuel cell, named Jupiter 1.0 .

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is proud to present the prototype of our fuel cell system for homes and small buildings - Jupiter 1.0," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "The Jupiter 1.0 prototype will be piloted with select strategic partners to demonstrate the advantages of delivering green hydrogen to homes and small buildings, globally. We thank staff for their dedication and effort to complete this important milestone on time."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

BriaCell Announces New Patent Issuance, Bria-OTS IND Timing Guidance, and Additional Clinical Sites to Boost Enrolment

  • BriaCell's new patent protects its novel personalized off-the-shelf cell-based technology for breast cancer and multiple other cancer indications until 2040.
  • BriaCell expects to initiate its Bria-OTS™ clinical study under an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in the first half of 2023, in accordance with FDA guidance.
  • Two additional clinical sites are now active in Phase II Bria-IMT™ study to broaden patient access: Carle Cancer Institute in Urbana, Illinois and the American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in Baltimore, Maryland.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has received an Issue Notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the composition of matter and method of use of its personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapy for cancer. The patent will issue on January 24, 2023 as US Patent No. 11,559,574 with the term extending to May 25, 2040. Additionally, BriaCell was awarded an Australian patent (Patent No. 2017224232, extends to February 27, 2037) covering composition of matter and method of use for its whole-cell cancer immunotherapy technology in Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Provides Projects Team Update

GMG Provides Projects Team Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership, technical and projects teams intended to support and accelerate the Company's next phase of development.

GMG believes there are important business opportunities related to GMG's targeted 'energy saving' and 'energy storage' solutions, which continue to provide strong encouragement for the Company to invest resources to drive targeted sales from its energy saving business and support the continued maturation of GMG's graphene-Aluminium Ion battery technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Lisa Roobottom as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Paul Mackintosh as Chief Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Risk and Sustainability Officer ("Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer"), effective on the on the 30th day January, 2023 and 6th day of February, 2023 respectively. Lisa and Paul will be members of GMG's senior executive leadership team reporting to, and working closely with, CEO Craig Nicol.

Lisa Roobottom has a career in the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries spanning approximately 30 years, working in a number of roles include Refinery Operations Manager and National Health, Safety & Environment Manager at various companies including Caltex, Ampol, Australian Laboratory Services and, most recently, Alpha HPA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release results of heat transfer demonstrations of Aluminium coated with THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene, compared to uncoated bare Aluminium.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/148807_9cb01ed984bea824_001_300.jpg
Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/148807_9cb01ed984bea824_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

Supplementary Announcement In Relation To The BHP Xplor Program

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Metallurgical Test-Work Results

Charger Resumes Drilling At The Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ioneer Permitting Violation

Copper Investing

Large Extension Of High-Grade Copper And Zinc Mineralisation

Agriculture Investing

Agriculture Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Potash and Phosphate in 2023

Aluminum Investing

Aluminum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Aluminum in 2023

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Copper Investing

Pampa Metals Engages Market Maker

×