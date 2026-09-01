Nano One Appoints Aleem Ladak as Director of Corporate Development

Highlights
- Mr. Ladak's key responsibilities will be to advance the Company's commercial and strategic objectives in line with the Company's growth strategy
- Mr. Ladak brings over 15 years of experience in mining engineering, corporate development and battery materials strategy
- Mr. Ladak previously held leadership roles at Tesla and was a senior executive at PowerCo Canada—a member of the Volkswagen Group
nano one ® Materials Corp . ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX: NANO,OTC:NNOMF) (OTCQB: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB) , a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, has appointed Aleem Ladak, P.Eng., as Director of Corporate Development, effective August 5, 2026, to advance the Company's commercial and strategic objectives.
Mr. Ladak is a critical minerals and battery materials executive with more than 15 years of experience spanning mining engineering, corporate development and battery materials strategy. He previously led Tesla's battery materials corporate development and strategy team, as well as its critical minerals policy team. He was also responsible for building the battery materials supplier industrialization team at PowerCo Canada, a subsidiary of PowerCo SE. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ladak held roles in mining engineering, equity research and strategy consulting, and played a key role in the due diligence supporting the acquisition of VionX Energy Corp. by Largo Resources—creating a vertically integrated mine-to-battery-cell entity for vanadium-based battery energy storage systems.
"We are pleased to welcome Aleem to the nano one team," said Carlo Valente, CFO of Nano One Materials. "His experience building battery materials strategy and supplier industrialization programs for two of the world's most demanding cell manufacturers gives him a first-hand understanding of what qualified, regionally resilient cathode supply requires. As we advance our DevCo opportunities and Design One Build Many growth strategy, Aleem's corporate development expertise will strengthen our ability to convert these opportunities into agreements."
"nano one is aiming to address the mid-stream gap in the battery supply chain with process technology that is scalable, cost-competitive and regionally deployable," said Mr. Ladak. "Having worked on the demand side of battery materials, I have seen how much value a qualified, localized cathode supply solution represents. I look forward to helping advance nano one's commercial and strategic objectives."
About nano one ®
nano one ® Materials Corp. (nano one) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. nano one's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at nano one's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support nano one's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. nano one has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.
For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca .
Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the anticipated benefits and contributions of Mr. Ladak's appointment; the advancement of the Company's commercial and strategic objectives; the development, scale-up, commercialization and deployment of the Company's technologies; the Company's ability to establish, expand and support a North American battery materials supply chain; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology; the performance, scalability, cost competitiveness, environmental benefits and permitting advantages of the Company's processes and modular plant design; and the execution of the Company's growth strategy and development trajectory – which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as ‘believe', ‘expect', ‘anticipate', ‘plan', ‘intend', ‘continue', ‘estimate', ‘may', ‘will', ‘should', ‘ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘encouraged', ‘projected', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from the Government of Canada/NRCan and other government-related grants and loans; use of proceeds; ongoing product and process improvement and innovations as potential additional revenue opportunities for the Company; risks associated with scale-up, commissioning, process performance and industrial implementation of new manufacturing technologies; the timing, completeness and commercial readiness of the Company's technology packages; general and global economic and regulatory changes; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; risks relating to cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges associated with engineering, procurement, construction, and scale-up activities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the Company's ability to establish, expand and support a North American battery materials supply chain; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology; the performance, scalability, cost competitiveness, environmental benefits and permitting advantages of the Company's processes and modular plant design; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries and the Company's expected role and positioning within the global battery materials supply chain and LFP market ecosystem; and other risk factors as identified in nano one's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the year ended December 31, 2025, its MD&A for the year then ended, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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Company Contact:
info@nanoone.ca
+1 (604) 420-2041