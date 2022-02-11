Nanalysis Scientific Corp. announces that it has closed the previously announced best efforts marketed public offering of common shares of the Company, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the non-brokered private placement of Common Shares for combined gross proceeds of $15,224,700.70 . Pursuant to the terms of the Public Offering, the Company issued 11,212,500 Common Shares, including ...

NSCI:CA