Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 27th

European Q&A Session on April 28 th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and year ending December 31 2022.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/6QdyAgwARmo or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #931980.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday , April 28 th which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 372 224 118#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

