Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, February 17th Nanalysis Scientific Corp. a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that on Thursday, February 17, 2021 the Company will put out a corporate update release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time that same day. ...

NSCI:CA