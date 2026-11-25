Mustang Minerals Limited ("Mustang" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MMX; OTCQB: MMXLF) announces that early winter weather has inhibited access to the Confusion Hills project with snow and challenging road conditions. Current weather forecasts suggest the possibility of further poor conditions and snow in the coming days. Considering primarily the safety and welfare of the crews, the Company has elected to delay drilling until the New Year as the potential windows of favourable weather before the Christmas break are uncertain and likely to be short. The Company will review the situation early in the New Year and provide an update when drilling operations are likely to begin.
J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Mustang commented, "We were very close to starting our drilling program at Confusion Hills but hope that weather conditions will allow us to commence early in the New Year."
Qualified Persons and Technical Details
Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Mustang and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.
About Mustang
Mustang is an exploration company focussed on copper and gold targets in Nevada, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Morgan J. Poliquin"
Morgan Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President and CEO, Mustang Minerals Limited
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things: whether Mustang will exercise the option in respect of any of the projects and any further work to advance exploration targets at the Pilot, Red Ring and Confusion Hills Projects. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.
Contact Information:
Mustang Minerals Limited
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@mustang-minerals.com
http://www.mustang-minerals.com/