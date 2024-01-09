Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 12 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MTM Critical Metals
Altiplano Closes Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. The Offering consisted of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
jar of coins labeled "dividend"

What are Dividend Stocks? (Updated 2024)

Rising inflation has led central banks around the world, including the US Federal Reserve, to hike interest rates significantly since early 2022. Although a turnaround now seems closer, fears of a recession remain.

Investors may be wondering where they can ride out a recession-induced stock market storm. While many stocks may be a risky gamble, top-performing dividend stocks offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.

But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Limited Response to ASX Price and Volume Query

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (the Company)) refers to your letter dated 22 December 2023 with respect to the ASX price and volume query and responds as follows:

Keep reading...Show less
×