TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is pleased to provide the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings release and conference call. Earnings Release and Conference Call Details The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Tuesday March 29 th 2022 at 11:00am EST . Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q4 and Full Year 2021 financial results on March 28 th ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF