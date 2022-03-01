TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with one of the world's largest and most respected jewellery retailers, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited . Under the terms of the supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook, Mountain Province will provide a select range of diamonds over a one-year, renewable term. The Company also announces today ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF