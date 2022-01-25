TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is pleased to announce the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium which closed on January 21, 2022 . Additionally, the Company wishes to provide an operational update, and 2022 guidance. Results of First Sale of the Year During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million resulting in an average ...

MPVD:CA,MPVDF